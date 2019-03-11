3 WrestleMania 35 matches WWE teased at Fastlane

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.59K // 11 Mar 2019, 14:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shane McMahon turned on the Miz after losing their title match

Fastlane 2019 is in the history books now. Even though the show had some good and some underwhelming matches, there were some moments for the fans to cherish, especially the fans of the Shield. The Hounds of Justice donned their black outfits for one last time as they battled the random trio of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre in the main event of Fastlane.

While most of the fans just view Fastlane as another filler PPV before WrestleMania 35, the truth is far from it. WWE has definitely planted some seeds to sprout just before the Showcase of the Immortals. The RAW Women's Championship match looks all set between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

However, there are some other WrestleMania 35 matches that WWE referenced during the PPV. In this thread, we will take a look at a few WrestleMania 35 matches that WWE teased at Fastlane 2019.

#3 AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

This feud was one of the dream feuds that never happened in WWE. Although both Randy Orton and AJ Styles were prominent figures on the Smackdown LIVE roster ever since the brand split, they never crossed paths other than their one-off match on Smackdown LIVE for the opportunity to challenge Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Championship.

Both Orton and Styles are stalwarts of the professional wrestling industry and a feud between them could benefit everyone involved. AJ Styles is a phenomenal wrestler and Orton is a brilliant storyteller. WWE knows that and has started building into a WrestleMania clash between the veterans.

Orton attacked Elias during one of his impromptu segments using an RKO out of nowhere. Styles then surprised the Viper with a sudden appearance and a phenomenal forearm.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement