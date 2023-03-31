3 WrestleMania 39 loose ends WWE can tie up on SmackDown

The countdown to WrestleMania 39 is now calibrated to hours, and the excitement is palpable for WWE's biggest show of the year. The lineup for each night of the Showcase of Immortals has been revealed, and all that's left is to sit back and be entertained. Only one show remains before WrestleMania weekend, the go-home edition of SmackDown.

The main objective of the blue brand will be to put an exclamation mark on the buildup to the action unfolding just 24 hours later. While most of the feuds are now set, WWE can still add some shine to the spectacle that will emanate from the So-Fi stadium. There are still a few lingering creative decisions that can be made to enhance The Showcase of Immortals.

Here are three WrestleMania 39 loose ends WWE can tie up on Friday Night SmackDown this week:

#3: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes finally exchange blows

Will tensions finally boil over between Uncrowned and Undisputed?

Both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to feature on SmackDown before headlining WrestleMania two nights later. The Tribal Chief and American Nightmare have thus far built their feud mostly through promos. The storyline has also made heavy use of Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, culminating in Rhodes breaking the latter's undefeated streak on the go-home edition RAW.

Between scathing promos and rallying cries, Reigns and Rhodes have done everything but fight. It's likely the company will seek to keep them apart until Sunday, but there's nothing like a good old-fashioned pre-brawl to hype their feud. We could finally see them throw hands, which could even involve the Usos, Owens, and Sami Zayn.

#2: WrestleMania SmackDown could see some huge last-minute additions to the lineup of the Showcase of Immortals

Xero News @NewsXero Andre the Giant Battle Royal will setup Knight vs Lashley on night 1



Bray will be evaluated this week and if he clear he will be at smackdown and mania Andre the Giant Battle Royal will setup Knight vs Lashley on night 1Bray will be evaluated this week and if he clear he will be at smackdown and mania

The WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown will, among other things, play host to the Andre The Giant Battle Royal. The annual WrestleMania weekend melee is not the most highly regarded match on the company's books, and this year is no different. Apart from the fact that the winner gets no real boost, this year's edition is extra unpopular because of the talent in it.

Some fans feel stars like Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Karrion Kross are too good to only be in the battle royal. Why not fix that and add some credibility to the gimmick match by adding the winner to the main show? Lashley and Knight, in particular, have been very vocal about getting on the card, so the creative could find a way to book one or both on the show.

#1: The main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1 could be announced on WWE SmackDown

For weeks, the hottest WWE debate has been about who should main-event Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 this Saturday. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are guaranteed to headline Night 2. Rumors have been rife that Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will go on to main event the first night.

Many other fans feel Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and The Usos should be saved for the last on Saturday night because they have the strongest storyline. However, fans online are even speculating that Cena Vs. Theory for the US Title could headline Night One at the Show of Shows.

Friday Night SmackDown could have these answers.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : What is more urgent to achieve on SmackDown? Getting Bobby Lashley and LA Knight on the WrestleMania card Having Zayn and Owens vs The Usos main-event Night 1 0 votes