3 WrestleMania rematches that should happen at Backlash and 2 that shouldn't

WrestleMania 37 is now in the rear-view mirror but it appears that several of the feuds that should have been wrapped up at the biggest show of the year will now be extended to next month's Backlash event.

There's a reason WWE has called their next show WrestleMania Backlash and as of writing, the only match that has already been announced is a WWE Championship rematch between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Several other stars are expected to be granted a rematch as part of the show, which is scheduled to take place on May 16th. Whilst there are a handful of matches that do need a rematch to end their feud, there are several of the 14 matches that took place at WrestleMania that shouldn't be given another shot.

The following list looks at just three matches that happened at last week's WrestleMania event that should be handed a rematch at Backlash and two that shouldn't.

#5. WrestleMania rematch that should happen: Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks stole the show on night one of WrestleMania 37 and The EST of WWE was able to lift her first World Championship in the company. Belair and Banks told an incredible story throughout their main event match and many reviews have suggested this was one of the best WrestleMania main events in the history of the event.

Belair wasn't handed a new challenger on SmackDown this past week, even though it appears former Champion Bayley wants to get back into the title picture. It could be a solution for WWE to allow Belair to defend her title against The Role Model on SmackDown in the coming weeks. If Banks gets involved in the match then it could lead to a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

Even though Banks lost her Championship at WrestleMania, WWE doesn't grant automatic rematches for losing Champions anymore. This means that even though Banks was visibly upset, she needs to earn her rematch.

Banks and Belair could steal the show at WrestleMania Backlash once again and finally bring their storyline to an end. This can only happen if the company allows the two women to have the rematch the WWE Universe has been waiting for, although this time the women probably won't main event.

