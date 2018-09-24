Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Best matches of AJ Styles in WWE

Muzammil Iqbal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
574   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:00 IST

AJ
AJ Styles WWE Campion

AJ Styles is one of the best wrestlers in the world right now. In 2018 AJ Styles defeat Jinder Mahal and become WWE champion. He is the best performer seen in the last 17 years in the professional wrestling. He also won TNA world heavyweight championship, IWGP heavyweight championship, WWE United States championship. He is also the best technical and high flyer wrestler in WWE. Blessed with great mic skills and ring performer, in 2018 he had many best matches and some of his greatest rivalries.

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura was one of the feuds in 2018 so far. His rivalry with Samoa Joe also great prospect. One of the best in-ring workers of his generation. AJ Styles was capable to make a name for himself as one of the greatest high-flyers in the world regardless of being in the black hollow that was TNA wrestling.

Forget how great he is in the ring because that is definitely a given, AJ Styles would be the only guy who was a top guy in such different big wrestling companies. His ability to be a serious Main Event contender anyplace in the world in spite of his size and age and uncertain mic skills is a real testament to how phenomenal AJ Styles is at this great skills of wrestling. AJ Styles is easily the best wrestler in the world.

#5 AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe; SummerSlam 2018

AJ
AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe SummerSlam 2018

These two just continue to deliver the classic rivalry. Their three matches this year have added another marvellous chapter to quite perhaps the greatest wrestling rivalry we've ever seen. This was my favourite match of 2018, generally because we got to see things from the opposite perspective.

The greatest rivalry in Professional Wrestling delivers once again. The storytelling was phenomenal and Joe's selling was definitely fantastic. They are just the best at this, at having an incredible match that also has fantastic drama.

#4 AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura Money In The Bank 2018

Enter
AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura Money In The Bank 2018

This was the best match of their rivalry. I feel that this is The greatest last man standing match of The PG era. The two best performers in this moment of their career have done the maximum of their potentials. Just two great wrestlers going out and having a best because they can proves his potentials. Most of credit to the build and feel of the match, this absolutely perceived like a considerable match and the result was highly satisfying to those invested. AJ Styles won against Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the coolest moments in all of wrestling in 2018.


Muzammil Iqbal
CONTRIBUTOR
If you enjoyed my articles, Please follow me.
