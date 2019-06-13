3 wrestlers Mansoor can work with on the main roster

Will Mansoor get the opportunity?

Mansoor was unknown to the wrestling community until he entered the 50-man battle royal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and went on to win the match. The media outlets did stories on the up and coming NXT superstar from Saudi Arabia who made waves last week during WWE Super ShowDown show this year.

The wrestler was reported to win the match by Twitter user WrestleVotes before the show commenced, and as it ended his words were found to be true. The wrestler is still in the developmental stage in the company, but it does seem that he will be used a lot by the company in the coming months to promote the show in the Arabian country.

While he may be the poster boy for the company's promotional events, these are three wrestlers he can work within the company to prove his skills:

#3 Team up with Ali

Mansoor and Ali shared a photo backstage at WWE Super ShowDown. While the latter is over with the WWE Universe, the former needs to make his mark in the company, and no better way than to team these two together. As a babyface, they will be better when they take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens or any other heel team.

The skills of the two will keep the fans wanting more, and the high-flying action will definitely elevate their careers as well as the ratings for the respective show. With Ali currently on SmackDown, it makes sense for him to perform his skills to perfection on the secondary show before being moved to the flagship show.

This will be a good addition if and only if, the two can make it big before October this year or until WrestleMania after the blue brand show moves to FOX.

