3 Wrestlers Ric Flair Is Good Friends With And 2 He Probably Doesn't Like

Ric Flair

Ric Flair is one of the best WWE wrestlers of all time. He is also a 16-time World Champion in the WWE and has achieved everything in the company.

Throughout his career, he made many good friends in the company and it is safe to say that there are also some wrestlers who The Nature Boy probably doesn't like.

He also had several backstage heats with wrestlers but some of them were sorted out in time while others didn't get resolved.

Let's take a look at 3 wrestlers Ric Flair is good friends with and 2 he probably doesn't like.

#5 Good Friends: Triple H

Triple H and Ric Flair

Even though Ric Flair and Triple H have a huge age difference, they are good friends in real life. Triple H is also one of those wrestlers who got inspired by The Nature Boy himself. At one point of his career, Flair also managed Triple H and later formed Evolution with him to help superstars like Randy Orton and Dave Batista.

During the process of building the career of other wrestlers, these two legends became very close friends.

#4 Probably Doesn't Like: Bret Hart

Bret Hart

Bret " The Hitman" Hart is also a wrestling legend who The Nature Boy probably doesn't like in real life.

In 1993, Hart once said that Flair 'sucks' as a wrestler and Flair also responded to him by saying that he is a legend on his and he can't even sell tickets in the United States.

At one point, Hart also criticized Flair's in-ring skills and said that he wants to punch him in the nose. His words only indicated that he has no friendly relationship with The Nature Boy. In response to this, Flair once said on a Canadian radio show that Hart is a legend in his own mind and in my world, he is nobody.

