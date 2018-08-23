3 Wrestlers Seth Rollins Is Good Friends With And 2 He Probably Doesn't Like

Seth Rollins has made many friends backstage in WWE, but there are a couple wrestlers he may not like....

"The Architect" Seth Rollins has truly come into his own as a singles wrestler in WWE over the course of 2018 with his new "Burn It Down" theme and attitude, and he's arguably the company's most over babyface not named Braun Strowman.

While it seems as though Seth will be teaming up with his old "Shield Brothers" Dean Ambrose and current Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the time being, it's only a matter of time before Vince McMahon pulls the trigger on Rollins as a main event solo act...

Seth Rollins has unquestionably made some great friends behind the scenes during his six years with the WWE thus far, and quite a few of those buddies knew Rollins prior to WWE -- in Ring Of Honor. While some wrestlers have noted that Seth can at times be a little difficult to work with behind those curtains, most talent who have ever known Rollins proclaim that he's a great guy through and through.

However, despite being liked by most of his co-workers (former and current), Seth Rollins has definitely rubbed a couple Superstars the wrong way for various reasons. In WWE, the competitive nature of the wrestling business is at an all-time high, so you are bound to have wrestlers who don't get along. With that being said, today, we are going to be looking at 3 wrestlers Seth Rollins is good friends with, and 2 he probably doesn't like...

#5 Friend: Bayley

One of Seth Rollins' best female friends in WWE is former Raw Women's Champion Bayley...

Quite surprisingly, Seth Rollins is great friends with former Raw Women's Champion, Bayley. Despite being in NXT at different times, Seth had still shown both Bayley and Sasha Banks love for their phenomenal match-up at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn back in 2015 -- Rollins was even spotted with a tear in his eyes. Considering Bayley is widely regarded as one of the genuinely nicest women's wrestlers in all of WWE, it's definitely not hard to understand why Seth would be buddies with her.

In fact, Seth and Bayley are often work-out buddies, as they have both transitioned from the typical style of weight training to the far more dynamic fitness lifestyle of Crossfit. With both Superstars currently performing on Monday Night Raw, it's likely that Seth's and Bayley's friendship has only strengthened and grown. The picture above showcases Rollins and Bayley after a grueling Crossfit workout...

