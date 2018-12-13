3 Superstars Who Could Leave WWE In 2019

The Grand Slam Champion - Jeff Hardy

WWE has moved away from the spring cleaning routine it had a few years ago, but every year there are still a number of stars that leave the company for greener pastures or hang up their boots altogether. In most cases when a star leaves the company, they are released from their contracts by the WWE itself because the company doesn't value them and finds them a financial burden.

Whatever the reason may be, wrestlers think many times before leaving WWE because the company represents the peak of pro-wrestling, with no other wrestling promotion even coming close to competing with Vince McMahon's behemoth.

While independent promotions are arguably more in demand than they ever have been, the end game for most pro wrestlers is still WWE, so leaving the company isn't something to be taken lightly.

There are a number of wrestlers who have achieved huge success in the company and are currently doing well for themselves but still find themselves at the bottom of the company.

Here are three wrestlers who can shockingly leave the WWE in 2019.

#3 Shinsuke Nakamura

Current United States Champion

It's a shame that Shinsuke Nakamura has not rocketed to superstardom on the main roster yet. It has been a combination of erratic booking and underwhelming in-ring performances that have caused Nakamura to wallow and mid-card purgatory on SmackDown Live.

Nakamura was a bonafide star on NXT but things have been different for him on the main roster as he's repeatedly failed to capture the WWE title. He really hasn't done anything noteworthy since becoming US Champion. Nakamura has failed to break through the glass ceiling on SmackDown. So, he will probably be shifted to Raw soon enough.

If things go the same way on the red brand then it is likely that Nakamura will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling, the promotion that made him a star.

