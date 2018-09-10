3 Wrestlers Who Should 'Feud With Elias'

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.52K // 10 Sep 2018, 13:54 IST

WWE Stands for 'Walk With Elias'

Elias is a WWE superstar whose 'Walk With Elias' gimmick is loved by the fans, and while his NXT run with the same gimmick didn't yield him good results or fan appreciation, the work on the main roster is the opposite.

The 'guitar playing, trash saying' superstar is loved by the fans despite the fact that his character is a heel, and the best part about the gimmick is that his work remains the same week in and out, yet it is loved by the fans. The wrestler was given an opportunity with John Cena, and he proved that he can perform well in both the ring and on the microphone.

This work can make him a great superstar, but the WWE has put him in lame storylines, and it is about time that the talented superstar gets his due through some good matches.

He made the segment with Trish and Alexa look good and while that is a good thing lets not forget that he is here to wrestle and not just cut promos or put wrestlers over.

With that in mind, let us take a look at 3 wrestlers that can be a good competition for him:

#3 Bobby Lashley

'The Dominator' needs good competition

Bobby Lashley returned to the WWE with hopes of fighting Brock Lesnar, and it seemed to happen when he won a match with Roman Reigns. The next week he lost the opportunity and was caught in an irrelevant feud with Sami Zayn.

After Zayn got injured, he is trying to find his way back into some good storyline, and the current feud with Kevin Owens might be a good idea. While this feud shall be better than what he had with Sami Zayn, his feud with Elias will be a better idea.

Elias can talk trash with his promos while Bobby can showcase his destructive talent. This would be a great way to make both wrestlers relevant again, as they seem to have lost the value.

