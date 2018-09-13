3 Wrestlers who need to turn heel based on their ongoing storylines

Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns will do a great job as heels

WWE or any wrestling for this matter gives a basic character to each superstar around which a particular wrestler build their image. Each wrestler's role is defined beforehand that if he will play a babyface or heel. All the storylines are based on these conditions only. Some wrestlers like The Miz, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe are the natural heel while some have to give their character time to make it more real like Becky Lynch or Seth Rollins.

It is a no brainer that in all these years, the WWE would have definitely made some mistakes in assigning such roles, which is even going on now. The wrestlers mentioned in the list should have been turned heel a long time ago but due to some reasons, they are still continuing as a babyface, which is not helping anybody.

3. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks

After an impressive performance in the first ever women's Royal Rumble where she managed to impress everybody with her skills, her performance has been declining throughout the year. She had an interesting storyline with Bayley during summer but WWE decided to not pull the trigger on it. Now, playing the babyface, she just teams up with Bayley in meaningless matches on Raw.

Sasha can be a very good heel with her 'Boss' character. She has not been part of any one-on-one match in pay-per-view events this year. Bayley is a natural babyface and if they decide to turn Sasha heel in their feud, it can turn out to be one of the best feuds of the decade.

We all know about their in-ring ability, So, don't be surprised if they pull-out 5-star matches out of this. Turning heel seems the only way that she can go back to be the company's leading star. And, if not for Sasha and Bayley, WWE needs this feud now more than ever keeping in mind that WWE Evolution is just a little more than a month away.

