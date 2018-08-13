3 Wrestlers Triple H Is Good Friends With And 2 He Probably Doesn't Like

Nicolas Eastwood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24.92K // 13 Aug 2018, 08:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

In this list, we look at 3 of Triple H's wrestling friends, and 2 he doesn't particularly like...

Whether you love "The Game" Triple H or not, it's impossible to deny the fact that he's one of the biggest legends in the business today - definitely one of the all-time greatest. Triple H has accomplished all there is to in sports entertainment, and he's slowly but surely transitioned into a position of authority backstage in WWE as the Executive Vice President Of Talent, Live Events and Creative.

Triple H is undoubtedly one of the WWE's locker room leaders, and he's gained the respect not only from his co-workers and talent, but from the fans as well for his terrific work down in NXT.

With that being said, though Triple H is on the good side of most wrestlers and peers, that certainly doesn't mean "The Cerebral Assassin" hasn't made a couple of enemies, or at the very least, a few wrestlers he doesn't really get along with too well.

Back in the good old days, there were many rumors which alluded to the fact that Triple H had quite the ego, and this clearly would have rubbed some Superstars the wrong way. Today, we are going to be taking a look at 3 WWE wrestlers Triple H is good friends with, and 2 he probably doesn't like (and vice versa).

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5 Friend: The Undertaker

Triple H and The Undertaker may have been on-screen rivals, but that's not the case backstage...

As we alluded to in one of our previous articles about The Undertaker, it's widely known amongst the wrestling community that "The Phenom" is one of the most respected wrestlers in the WWE locker room, and 'Taker has become friends with most of his co-workers including Triple H. The Undertaker has always showed his peers respect backstage, and there is unquestionably a mutual respect between Hunter and 'Taker.

While these two wrestling legends have been bitter rivals on-screen, behind the scenes, The Undertaker and Triple H are good friends, and they have been for many years now. In fact, it's been reported that Hunter has sought out advice and guidance from The Undertaker when in need over the years, and this showcases the kind of guy "The Deadman" truly was and still is backstage - a model WWE employee.

1 / 5 NEXT