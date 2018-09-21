3 wrestlers who are seemingly unhappy with their position in WWE

Tristan Elliott

Could these stars soon be on their way out of the WWE?

Most wrestlers are thrilled to have achieved their dreams by making it to the pinnacle of the wrestling business with the WWE.

Despite this, WWE Superstars are not always happy with the company, and some believe that they are not being utilised the right way. So here are three current wrestlers who have issues with their position in Vince McMahon's company.

#3 Mike Kanellis

Mike Bennett now uses his wife's surname as part of his gimmick

Mike Kanellis is currently at a high point in his personal life. He is winning his battle with addiction, and he has also welcomed a daughter with his wife Maria. His role in the WWE however has been extremely limited since joining the company in June 2017, and he has rarely been seen on TV despite being signed to the RAW brand.

Kanellis' tweet from August, highlighted that he is unhappy with his current role, but it seems that he is still grateful to be in the WWE. If things in the WWE do not work out for the 33 year old, he will have no shortage of options.

Previous employers, Impact Wrestling were desperate to sign him to a new deal before he left last year, so a return to the company is possible if things don't turn around for Kanellis.

Sometimes I get really frustrated about where I’m at. Then I remember all the nights I went to bed hungry. #perspective — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) August 29, 2018

#2 Rusev

Rusev is one of the most popular wrestlers on the WWE roster

When the rumors of Rusev being unhappy in the WWE first surfaced last year, many fans were quick to dismiss them. Reports of Rusev's unhappiness have however continued to persist into 2018.

In April, Rusev fueled talk of his discontent when he removed all references to the WWE on social media and unfollowed the company. Then on the eve of SummerSlam, it was reported that Rusev could soon walk away from the company.

Rusev is of course still with the company, but he continues to be denied the big push that he deserves. At this point it is hard to know what Rusev is thinking about his situation, and we are left questioning if the Bulgarian will stick around if he continues to be underutilised in the company.

