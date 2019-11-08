3 Wrestlers who could return to WWE before Survivor Series

Sheamus

Survivor Series is just a couple weeks away, and the build-up so far has been pretty intense. Unexpectedly, WWE announced that NXT will also be a part of the PPV this year and will go head to head (to head) against RAW and SmackDown. The NXT roster invaded both shows recently to make a statement and automatically made the build to the show feel bigger and more meaningful.

However, something else that could help the shows is the return of injured Superstars or ones who have just been away from the ring for a while. WWE could have a few surprise returns in store for us in the upcoming weeks. So far, the traditional five on five matches haven't been made official yet, but once they are, fans become curious about the participants in the match.

In such a scenario, a wrestler who is returning could indeed fill up the last spot for different teams. With that said, let's look at three wrestlers who could come back to WWE before Survivor Series 2019. What do you think of these? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

#3 Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has mostly been a person who watches the action from the sidelines and rarely gets to wrestle on TV. A few months ago, she lost to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown and vowed to be "real" when she came back. Ever since then, fans have been intrigued as there has been some speculation that she might have a new darker character now.

During the WWE draft, she was the last pick for RAW. She hasn't returned yet, but now maybe the best time to bring her back. With Survivor Series around the corner, they could give her a big opportunity by putting her on Team RAW in a possible five on five women's match.

If they have plans to push her going forward, then she could shine at this match and start a new fresh phase of her career. However, if they have planned a dark character, it may not be wise to put her in this if team RAW is going to lose. Such a character needs to be protected, and a loss wouldn't be ideal at this stage. Instead, she could have a segment or moment at the PPV.

Either way, we may very well see the former Riott Squad member return to action soon.

