3 wrestlers who love Shawn Michaels and 2 that don't

Shawn Michaels is regarded by many as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, a fact it is hard to argue with. In an era where champions were expected to be 6'6'' and 350 lbs of muscle, Michaels (along with stars such as Bret 'Hitman' Hart) proved how good a smaller, faster, more technical guy can be.

Shawn is a Grand Slam Champion, capturing every title available to him at the time. He is also a 2-time Royal Rumble winner, winning back to back matches in 1995 and 1996.

With such a legendary wrestler, there's plenty of superstars who say they owe their careers t the Heartbreak Kid. But there's also some superstars who absolutely cannot abide the Showstopper.

Here are 3 wrestlers who love the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels, and 2 that truly hate him.

Love: Stone Cold Steve Austin

Austin speaks to Michaels on a 2003 episode of RAW.

The careers of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Micheals are intrinsically linked. At WrestleMania 14, Austin defeated the Showstopper to capture his first of six WWF Championship, in what would be Michaels' last match for 4 years.

In interviews, Austin has often described Michaels as the greatest performer he has ever faced, and has said he is truly grateful for their match at WrestleMania 14, describing the encounter as a true passing of the torch moment.

