3 WWE and 3 AEW Matches For Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard could have some interesting feuds if she joined WWE or AEW.

A look at the WWE and AEW superstars for the ex-Impact World Champion to face.

After many months of speculation on her future, Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard has moved on from Impact Wrestling and been stripped of her championship. The news was not all that surprising, with word of her recent dealings with the company not exactly being the friendliest but it is still always a shock when a promotion parts ways with one of its biggest names.

With her release comes the obvious question of - what is next for Tessa Blanchard? The obvious answer would be that she heads to either WWE or AEW, the two major players in town and both promotions will be vying for her signature.

As fans though this situation offers up a whole host of potential dream matches depending on where the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion lands. With Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch both ruled out for the time being we have been robbed of two phenomenal encounters.

But nevertheless, let’s take a look at three potential WWE and three potential AEW matches for Tessa Blanchard!

#3 WWE - Tessa Blanchard vs Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks

Let’s start off with the most obvious one shall we? Tessa Blanchard has made no secret of the fact that she wants to face Sasha Banks. The two have very contrasting styles, with Tessa Blanchard bringing her power and strength to proceedings while Banks brings the athleticism and crafty heel shenanigans.

This match would certainly be reminiscent of the fantastic Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair feud from a couple of years ago which brought us instant classics every single time they faced one another and a few historic ‘firsts’ at the same time.

You would do well to find a better big name feud for a women’s championship match than by placing two of the very best in the business together at one of the big four pay-per-views.

