Update: Tessa Blanchard possibly 'not fired' by Impact Wrestling

What exactly happened between Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling?

The reports keep coming in about the first-ever female wrestler to hold a men's World Championship.

Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan

Tessa Blanchard was reportedly not fired from Impact Wrestling. In the latest report by Ryan K Boman, the Editor-in-chief of The Gorilla Position, it appears that Tessa Blanchard 'was not fired' by Impact Wrestling. Instead, the report states that her contract with the company came to an end and the two mutually decided to part ways after not being able to come to an agreement. This comes after numerous reports stating that she was fired from the company and so would be a major update on the situation at the moment.

"Tessa was not fired by Impact. . Her contract was up. She did not renew as they could not come to an agreement. And unfortunately for Impact she's still champion so only thing they can do is strip her of the title."

Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling had 'icy' relationship

There have been further reports that Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling currently have an icy relationship after Blanchard missed a number of tapings since the advent of the pandemic, as she is stuck in Mexico. With reports stating that she did not send in the promos that she was supposed to, and with further reports on the situation saying that she had asked for a day-by-day rate, something that Blanchard and Impact Wrestling could not come to terms about.

Following this, she was stripped of the Impact Wrestling World Championship, which she had been supposed to defend at Slammiversary. Given her position in the company as the first-ever woman to hold a men's World Championship, it appears that her reign has come to an unfortunate end.

Tessa Blanchard is now a free agent and there are companies who are looking to sign her at the moment, although which companies, is yet to be revealed.