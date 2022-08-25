3 WWE Championships that could be unified next

WWE loves to create history whenever they can. From kicking off the Women's Revolution to unifying championships to crowning top stars, they have always grabbed every opportunity to create monumental moments.

The latter is something WWE has done recently as well. They unified the world titles and the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. With Roman Reigns and The Usos holding the aforementioned titles respectively, The Bloodline is currently draped in gold.

The unification theme continued on the latest episode of NXT 2.0, where the company announced that they would be unifying some more championships. The NXT Championship and the NXT UK Championship will be one title going forward, while the NXT Women's Championship and its UK counterpart will also be unified.

In keeping with this unification theme, we look at three championships WWE can unify next.

#3. On our list of championships WWE can look at unifying next: NXT Tag Team Championship/NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Could we see a high-stakes rematch between the two teams?

The latest episode of NXT 2.0 saw two championship unification matches announced for the Worlds Collide premium live event. Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate will do battle for both the NXT Championship and NXT UK Championship, while Mandy Rose, Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport will compete in a triple threat match for the NXT Women's Championship and its UK counterpart.

WWE might as well book the trifecta and unify the NXT Tag Team Championship and the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. We would love to see a match between The Creed Brothers and Brooks Jensen/Josh Briggs. The scenes when Roderick Strong costs the Creeds the gold would be peak television.

#2. RAW Women's Championship/SmackDown Women's Championship

WWE unified the male world championships at WrestleMania 38, and Roman Reigns emerged as the undisputed top dog of the company. However, the two women's championships are yet to be unified, which means the company has a free chance to give us a mega unification match.

Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan are the holders of the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships respectively. They are two top babyfaces who fans love to cheer. A match between the two women would be a great contest that will see friendship cast aside and personal glory prioritized.

Given how the other world championships were unified a few months ago, we are surprised that the women's titles aren't already. It could be done at a premium live event like Survivor Series, a stage known for brand warfare and bragging rights.

#1. Intercontinental Championship/United States Championship

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Bobby Lashley vs Gunther at Survivor Series. Bobby Lashley vs Gunther at Survivor Series. https://t.co/cSI3XEDqtt

The Intercontinental and United States Championships are two of the most prestigious championships in WWE history. They are both secondary to the world title, but their pedigree has seen them become the focal point of shows countless times over the years.

The two championships look incredibly credible at the moment, and that's down to the two superstars holding them. Gunther and Bobby Lashley are Intercontinental Champion and United States Champion respectively, and a unification match between them is the dream.

Unifying the two historic titles may not be to everyone's taste, but given how many WWE titles have already been unified, it's not the worst idea in the world. If it means getting to see a hoss fight between two top-tier wrestlers in Gunther and Lashley, we are all in for it. It would also crown one undisputed secondary champion, thereby lending more credibility to anyone who wins the unified title.

