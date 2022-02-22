3 WWE Couples who recently split and 3 who divorced 

New romances have begun appearing in WWE every few weeks in recent years. Several of these couples have gone on to announce their engagement and even marry.

While this can be the happily-ever-after that many couples look forward to, it isn't the final chapter in every relationship. For every happy couple, there appear to be several more who are still looking for the perfect fit.

Despite several superstars announcing their engagements and a few more making their way down the aisle in 2021, a number of others have publicly announced the end of their marriages and relationships.

Let's take a look at three WWE couples who recently split and three who divorced.

#6. Recently divorced: Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas and his wife Jackie Gayda

Charlie Haas and Jackie Gayda met during their time in WWE. The couple went on to marry in 2005 before eventually welcoming four children. Both were released from the company just after their marriage and have since worked on several business ventures together, including opening their own smoothie shop in Texas.

Surprisingly, after more than a decade of marriage, Haas revealed as part of an interview with Chris Van Vliet back in December 2020 that he and Gayda had divorced.

“It was when I was going through all the divorce papers back and forth. I remember what the exact day was, I signed the papers and my son says ‘Hey dad, there is someone in the kitchen eating my cereal.’ I’m like ‘What?’ And then he says ‘Yeah he is living here, get used to it.’ I’m thinking what is going on? I had no idea there was someone like that and boom he is living there, the kids had never met him. That was when I was like you know what, it is time to move on. Evidently she has moved on, the papers are signed, it’s time for me to move on, and that was it" via Chris Van Vliet.

Haas has since worked to get back into shape and has pushed himself back into the wrestling business, most recently debuting for IMPACT Wrestling.

#5. Recently split - Ricochet and Kacy Catenzaro

Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro came to WWE together back in 2018, and it was revealed that the couple were later in a relationship. Ahead of his relationship with Kacy, Ricochet was known to be dating former WWE Superstar Tessa Blanchard, but it was confirmed the couple had gone their separate ways in May 2018.

Kacy and Ricochet shared pictures and videos together for several years before the couple stopped tagging each other in Tweets and updating their Instagrams with tandem photos.

It was then confirmed in the fall of 2021 that Richochet was in a relationship with ring announcer and correspondent Samantha Irvin. Though the split was never announced, Ricochet has since confirmed his new relationship on Instagram.

Kacy Catanzaro has since removed all the images of the couple from her Instagram page.

