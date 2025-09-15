3 WWE couples that worked well together & 2 who didn’t have any chemistry

This month, WWE fans will witness the highly anticipated mixed tag team match between real-life couples Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk and the returning AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza 2025 Premium Live Event.

There have been several power couples in the Stamford-based promotion. Some of them have even competed at the highest levels within the company and had the chance to team up on screen, showcasing their real-life chemistry on TV.

In this article, we will examine three WWE couples who had perfect chemistry on television and two who didn't have any chemistry.

#5. Have: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

The Man and The Visionary are both currently the biggest superstars on WWE's roster and have been riding a massive wave of success in their careers.

Many may already know Lynch and Rollins are married and have even had a daughter together. Seth and Becky's chemistry on TV and in real life is spectacular.

In 2019, Big Time Becks and The Revolutionary teamed up as a couple on television for the first time, and their chemistry quickly resonated with the fans. The power couple beat Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules 2019, and now the couple is back together and are against AJ Lee and CM Punk.

#4. Doesn't have: Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Renee Young

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose is married to the backstage interviewer Renee Paquette, who met each other while working under the umbrella of the Stamford-based promotion.

Both stars are currently working for AEW. Many might have forgotten that Dean and Renee were once featured as a couple on television during Ambrose's 2016 feud against the Miz.

WWE tried to elevate the arc between The A-Lister and Ambrose by adding Young and the Miz's wife, Maryse, to the equation, but Dean and Renee had bad chemistry on TV. Their true connection was never reflected on-screen. Therefore, WWE rarely booked the two together on Television.

#3. Have: Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

When it comes to the greatest wrestling couple in history, the Game and the Billion Dollar Princess are way ahead of everybody. The power couple has teamed up on-screen for decades and created magic every time they were together, whether it was the Attitude Era or the Modern Authority stable days.

They have incredible chemistry both inside and outside the squared circle. Their Hall of Fame careers and 20-year-plus marriage are living proof of it.

#2. Doesn't have: Daniel Bryan and the former WWE Divas Champion

The former Stamford-based promotion stars Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have been married since 2014 and are blessed with two beautiful kids.

The creative team attempted to team the couple on television for a while, but it didn't work as the company expected, which led the Stamford-based promotion to rarely pair them together afterward.

#1. Have: Edge and Lita

Whenever OG fans talk about couples in the world of professional wrestling, Edge and Lita from the Ruthless Aggression Era almost make the top three of everyone's list.

Edge and Lita dated each other in real life; the former women's champion allegedly dumped Matt Hardy for the Rated-R Superstar. Vince McMahon turned the real-life issue into an on-screen storyline, which gave birth to one of the most evil couples in WWE's history.

