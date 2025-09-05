3 WWE dating rumors that were true 3 that were not

The life of a WWE Superstar is often regarded as glamorous and dreamy. However, behind the bright lights, a wrestler endures a lot, including constant travel, performing every week, and being away from their families.Being on the road, superstars often develop close bonds with fellow wrestlers who are always with them on the road; these bonds sometimes turn into romance.Fans often find out who their favorite wrestlers are dating via social media or reports. However, not every rumor is true.In this article, we look at three true dating rumors and three that were not.#6. Not Real: Roman Reigns and Sasha BanksIn 2016, the OTC and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) teamed up in WWE for a mixed tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Rusev, and just like inside the squared circle, the two also got along well backstage.In a Facebook Q&amp;A, Banks also labeled Roman Reigns &quot;hot,&quot; and some rumors claimed that the two were dating. However, this was not true, as the OTC has been married to his college-time girlfriend since 2014. Therefore, Banks and Reigns were not dating.#5. Real: Becky Lynch and Seth RollinsIn 2019, The Man and The Visionary were both at the top of their WWE careers, and their potential dating rumors started to spread. Thereafter, they publicly revealed their relationship on social media and announced their engagement.The power couple welcomed their daughter Roux in 2020. The following year, they tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in front of friends and family.#4. Not Real: Alexa Bliss and Former WWE Universal ChampionIn 2018, Little Miss Bliss had an interesting tag team with former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman for the Mixed Tag Team Challenge, popularly known as &quot;Team Little Big.&quot;Bliss and Strowman were fan favorites and were doing great as a team. The duo also teased romantic angles with some segments, where the two even tried to exchange a kiss on screen, but were interrupted by someone every time. Their romance never came to fruition, as they were parted soon.Their on-screen chemistry led to fans speculating about a real-life romance between them. However, this wasn't true; they never dated and were just good friends.#3. Real: Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany StrattonThe reigning WWE Women's Champion has been an unstoppable force on Friday Night SmackDown, being undefeated as champion this year so far.There were rumors about Stratton dating fellow WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, as the two often shared pictures on social media and were spotted spending time together.Later, their relationship came to light during the build to WrestleMania 41, between Flair and Stratton, when The Queen name-dropped Tiffy's boyfriend Ludwig after The Buff Barbie mentioned Flair's past marriages. Kaiser and Stratton are still dating to this date.#2. Not Real: Bayley and Finn BalorIn 2017, Prince Balor posted a backstage picture of himself and Bayley with his parents, sparking a widespread rumor about the two potentially dating.However, in an interview with the Oral Sessions Podcast in 2021, Bayley officially debunked the rumor and confirmed that she and Finn Balor never dated.&quot;One time, I had gotten into trouble for this in my past relationship. We took a picture with his [Finn Balor] parents when we were backstage. And then people went 'Oh my god! are you really together?' (...) We are obviously not married. He is married to a beautiful woman and he seems so happy. That was so fun, we had so much with each other and then we got to be Mixed Match Challenge partners,&quot; she said.Finn Balor has been married to Vero Rodriguez since 2019.#1. Real: Bron Breakker and NXT starThe former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion has been riding a massive wave of success on the main roster, as he has been part of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's The Vision faction and has been dominating the entire roster.Breakker was rumored to be dating the WWE NXT star, Izzi Dame. Their relationship was confirmed as Breakker and Dame took to their Instagram to announce their relationship in July 2024.