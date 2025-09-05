  • home icon
3 WWE dating rumors that were true 3 that were not

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 05, 2025 09:27 GMT
Roman Reigns &amp; Mercedes Varnado! (Credits: WWE.Com &amp; Mercedes Varnado
Roman Reigns & Mercedes Mone! (Image credits: WWE.com & Mercedes Mone's X)

The life of a WWE Superstar is often regarded as glamorous and dreamy. However, behind the bright lights, a wrestler endures a lot, including constant travel, performing every week, and being away from their families.

Being on the road, superstars often develop close bonds with fellow wrestlers who are always with them on the road; these bonds sometimes turn into romance.

Fans often find out who their favorite wrestlers are dating via social media or reports. However, not every rumor is true.

In this article, we look at three true dating rumors and three that were not.

#6. Not Real: Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks

In 2016, the OTC and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) teamed up in WWE for a mixed tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Rusev, and just like inside the squared circle, the two also got along well backstage.

In a Facebook Q&A, Banks also labeled Roman Reigns "hot," and some rumors claimed that the two were dating. However, this was not true, as the OTC has been married to his college-time girlfriend since 2014. Therefore, Banks and Reigns were not dating.

#5. Real: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

In 2019, The Man and The Visionary were both at the top of their WWE careers, and their potential dating rumors started to spread. Thereafter, they publicly revealed their relationship on social media and announced their engagement.

The power couple welcomed their daughter Roux in 2020. The following year, they tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in front of friends and family.

#4. Not Real: Alexa Bliss and Former WWE Universal Champion

In 2018, Little Miss Bliss had an interesting tag team with former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman for the Mixed Tag Team Challenge, popularly known as "Team Little Big."

Bliss and Strowman were fan favorites and were doing great as a team. The duo also teased romantic angles with some segments, where the two even tried to exchange a kiss on screen, but were interrupted by someone every time. Their romance never came to fruition, as they were parted soon.

Their on-screen chemistry led to fans speculating about a real-life romance between them. However, this wasn't true; they never dated and were just good friends.

#3. Real: Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton

The reigning WWE Women's Champion has been an unstoppable force on Friday Night SmackDown, being undefeated as champion this year so far.

There were rumors about Stratton dating fellow WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, as the two often shared pictures on social media and were spotted spending time together.

Later, their relationship came to light during the build to WrestleMania 41, between Flair and Stratton, when The Queen name-dropped Tiffy's boyfriend Ludwig after The Buff Barbie mentioned Flair's past marriages. Kaiser and Stratton are still dating to this date.

#2. Not Real: Bayley and Finn Balor

In 2017, Prince Balor posted a backstage picture of himself and Bayley with his parents, sparking a widespread rumor about the two potentially dating.

However, in an interview with the Oral Sessions Podcast in 2021, Bayley officially debunked the rumor and confirmed that she and Finn Balor never dated.

"One time, I had gotten into trouble for this in my past relationship. We took a picture with his [Finn Balor] parents when we were backstage. And then people went 'Oh my god! are you really together?' (...) We are obviously not married. He is married to a beautiful woman and he seems so happy. That was so fun, we had so much with each other and then we got to be Mixed Match Challenge partners," she said.
Finn Balor has been married to Vero Rodriguez since 2019.

#1. Real: Bron Breakker and NXT star

The former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion has been riding a massive wave of success on the main roster, as he has been part of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's The Vision faction and has been dominating the entire roster.

Breakker was rumored to be dating the WWE NXT star, Izzi Dame. Their relationship was confirmed as Breakker and Dame took to their Instagram to announce their relationship in July 2024.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
WWE
NBA
NFL
MMA
Tennis
NHL
Golf
MLB
Soccer
F1
WNBA
