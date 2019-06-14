3 WWE dream matches that didn't live up to the hype, and 3 that exceeded expectations

Hogan and Rock delivered at WrestleMania 18, whilst Lesnar Vs Ambrose was a dud in 2016.

The WWE has been around for decades, and has played host to some of the biggest names in all of wrestling. In the 80s, stars like Hulk Hogan, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage and the Ultimate Warrior ruled the roost, before giving way to names like The Rock, The Undertaker and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

In more recent years, names like John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and The Shield have ruled, though the fans have been able to see some dream matches spanning generations. And though some of these dream matches won the fans over, some bouts weren't received so well.

Here are three WWE dream matches that unfortunately didn't live up to the hype, as well as 3 huge bouts that exceeded all expectations.

#3 Didn't live up to the hype: AJ Styles Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WrestleMania 34)

Styles and Nakamura delivered a fine match at WrestleMania, though fans think it could've been better.

When Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble, fans knew what was coming and got excited. Nakamura quickly announced that he would be facing WWE Champion AJ Styles, in a dream match destined for New Orleans.

Though the pair had faced off in the past, this would be their first encounter in WWE, and at the biggest stage of them all, WrestleMania 34.

And then, the match happened.

It's not a bad match to be fair, but it was just a match, nothing too exciting from the pair, who seemed to be holding back during the 20-minute bout.

A heel turn post-match by Nakamura failed to excite the crowd, and their feud continued to be less and less exciting. Fans pondered how this had changed from being a dream-match, to one of the most annoying parts of WWE in 2018.

