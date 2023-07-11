With the introduction of Judgment Day and the Bloodline, WWE started to build several new factions over the last few years. While those two groups were formed with Mr. McMahon still in charge, Damage CTRL emerged under Triple H's tenure.

Imperium was also brought back to full strength under The Game's watch. The Bloodline has carried the mantle of the top group on SmackDown, while Judgment Day has done so on RAW.

Factions in wrestling usually have a shelf life, like the Shield, Evolution, and the nWo. Which WWE factions have already disbanded, and which are on the road to dissolution? Here are three that could break up soon and two factions that are already done.

#3 Could break up - Gunther has been unhappy lately with Imperium's performance

Gunther doesn't accept losing in his presence.

Imperium was a top faction in NXT, with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser winning tag team gold. Gunther was a dominant NXT UK Champion, which has translated to the main roster.

Despite being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era, The Ring General has often been disappointed with the performances of Vinci and Kaiser.

That was never more evident as the tag team lost to the duo of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. Both Gunther and Kaiser showed their disapproval of Vinci after the match. RAW, however, still needs the faction to stay together. That becomes even more important if another faction on this list does indeed explode.

#2 Already done - The Maximum Male Models will no longer grace the WWE runway

Maxxine Dupri ditched Mace and Mansoor for beefy Otis and Chad Gable.

Once the Maximum Male Models debuted, it was evident that the group's shelf life in WWE was limited at best. Every group cannot be the New Day.

Introduced with Max Dupri (LA Knight) and later Maxxine Dupri, the group was primarily a creation of Mr. McMahon. While the segments did provide some comedic moments, it was hard to take the group seriously when real stakes were on the line.

Once Maxxine started to court Otis of Alpha Academy, the writing was on the wall. Mansoor and Mace stopped appearing on RAW while Dupri officially joined the Academy. She even had her first match recently, and it's all because of Maximum Male Models disbanding.

#2 Could break up - Damage CTRL has been at odds for the last several months

Can Damage CTRL stay together until Dakota Kai comes back?

Damage CTRL formed at last year's SummerSlam. Bayley led IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to the ring to confront Bianca Belair. Despite winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on a few occasions, the relationship has been tenuous at best.

Bayley continually made decisions for the group without consulting her teammates. When SKY has done the same, Bayley hasn't liked it. Dakota Kai eventually got injured, leaving Bayley to roll with SKY. It won't be long before one turns on the other.

The miscommunication has continued, with Bayley pushing Sky off the ladder at Money in the Bank. The two allies are still on the same page, but for how long??

#1 Already done - The Bloodline has exploded on WWE SmackDown

After dominating the WWE airwaves for the last three years, the dominance of the Bloodline over other teams is finished. The saga still takes up much TV time, but the group has been at each other's throats over the last two months.

Roman Reigns is still highly protected by WWE, but the familial bond between all members has made the angle so powerful.

The best angles usually involve incredibly emotional moments, and Reigns has manipulated everyone in the group at one point. It was a matter of time before things broke down between the members.

#1 Could break up - The Judgment Day has had trouble getting on the same page

Success can sometimes hit groups in different ways. Things were great for Judgment Day as they battled The O.C., Rey Mysterio, and Edge at various points.

Rhea Ripley was the glue holding the group together, and her spot was cemented after she beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. While she's been busy with Dominik Mysterio, things with Finn Balor and Damien Priest have been disintegrating.

That was the case on the road to Money in the Bank, as Priest teased cashing in during Balor's match with Seth Rollins. The two sides still warred on RAW but appeared to make amends. The Prince, however, was left a little confused after Priest said the Judgment Day would have Rollins' title one way or another.

