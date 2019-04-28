3 WWE gimmicks that were created by Triple H and 2 that were created by Vince McMahon

Triple H and Vince McMahon are the most powerful people in WWE

As every WWE viewer knows, the in-ring performances of a Superstar will only get them so far. What really matters to the audience is how well the men and women of WWE can connect with fans and make people truly care about their characters.

Right now, for example, there are several Superstars on the main roster who have plenty of ability inside the squared circle, from Apollo Crews to Bo Dallas to Chad Gable, but they have been unable to make it to the next level due to the stop/start character arcs of their careers so far.

Other performers, such as Bray Wyatt and Lacey Evans, created their own over-the-top personalities early on in their careers and they are currently reaping the rewards by being showcased in prominent roles on WWE programming after WrestleMania 35.

In other cases, some Superstars are given a character idea by WWE’s decision-makers and, often with differing outcomes, they simply do their best to try to make it work.

In this article, let’s take a look at three WWE gimmicks that were created by the patriarch of NXT, Triple H, and two that were created by WWE owner Vince McMahon.

#5 Created by Triple H: SAnitY

The three male members of the SAnitY faction were called up to WWE’s main roster following the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up.

Despite picking up a victory early on against The New Day in a tables match on the Extreme Rules kickoff show, they hardly featured on SmackDown Live for the next nine months, leading to their separation in the 2019 Shake-Up.

Two years prior to Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe parting ways, Young revealed during an interview with ESPN that Triple H had been looking to introduce a faction like SAnitY for the last decade.

"The group is Hunter's brainchild -- I guess he's had this idea for, I think, going on 10 years now. He's tried it in a couple of different kind of ways, and it never really made it on TV because it didn't feel right."

Young added that, although members of SAnitY were able to suggest ideas for their characters, everything in NXT goes through Triple H first.

"I've had a chance to give my input and a lot of things I've suggested have been used. But Hunter's definitely the captain of the ship, and he steers the boat with all things NXT. If you see something that you like on NXT, it came from him. He's one of the smartest people in wrestling."

