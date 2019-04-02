3 WWE jobbers who became main eventers, and 2 main eventers that became jobbers

Jeff Hardy started in WWE as a jobber but captured the WWE Championship in December 2008

In WWE, just a few matches can make a career or break a career.

If they go the way you want, the fans may latch behind you, leaving the company no choice but to give you bigger, more prominent stories.

However, a handful of sloppy matches in a row can be a death sentence for a promising WWE Superstar, as the company could quickly lose faith in your abilities.

And whilst some of these roles are set for life, there have been those who have moved both up and down the card.

Here are three WWE jobbers, who ascended to the main event, as well as two who got to back in the spotlight, before falling down the rungs.

#3 Jobber to main event: Jinder Mahal

Mahal won the gold from Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2017.

When Jinder Mahal left WWE in 2014, nobody was that surprised.

A part of 3MB, Mahal (as well as his partners Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater) were the jobbiest of jobbers, very rarely winning.

Returning to the company in 2016 though, Mahal wowed fans and those backstage with his new ripped physique and impressive work rate.

Becoming the number one contender for the WWE Championship the next year, few expected Mahal to dethrone the new champion, Randy Orton, who had won the title at WrestleMania 33, though Mahal did just that.

Cutting the Viper's run short just weeks into it, Mahal would use every tactic to keep hold of the gold, even recruiting The Great Khali to stop Orton escaping the Punjabi prison.

A truly shocking promotion for Mahal, his reign came to an end in November 2017, at the hands of AJ Styles, who captured the gold in England.

