3 WWE legends who can come out of retirement to fight Chelsea Green for the Women's US title

Chelsea Green's run on WWE SmackDown turned out to be eventful, as she became the inaugural Women's United States Champion. Since winning the title at Saturday Night's Main Event in December last year, Green successfully defended the title against Michin on the blue brand.

While she is set to defend her title against Michin once again next week on SmackDown, Chelsea seems to be seeking a new challenger for her Women's US Championship. The Canadian superstar knows whom she wants to face. During recent interviews, Green pitched an open challenge involving divas of the past.

You can check a report about Chelsea Green's callout in the video below:

Hence, in this article, we will look at three WWE legends who can come out of retirement to face the Women's US Champion.

#3. Michelle McCool could return to face Chelsea Green

Even though there are no rumors hinting at Michelle McCool's return, the same can't be ruled out because McCool was active as of 2023. In the mentioned year, the former Women's Champion returned at the Women's Royal Rumble match and looked very decent in her outing in the ring.

Hence, one can't rule out a potential match between McCool and Green, especially because the former was a two-time Divas Champion. This prospect makes a potential match between the two superstars even more interesting.

#2. Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix is another iconic name who was instrumental in the rise of women's wrestling during the Divas era. While Phoenix remains retired as of now, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2024, she did not rule out the possibility of returning to wrestle in the ring.

While the veteran noted that her contract with WWE expired last year, the company could still convince The Glamazon to a potential final match against Chelsea Green. If Green is booked to beat someone like Phoenix, it would greatly increase her stock.

#1. AJ Lee

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE in 2023, fans have been curious to see his wife AJ Lee return, too. While nothing is official about her return, Lee would be a great prospect to face the Women's US Champion. She would be perfect because if the former Divas Champion returns, she would be an instant babyface.

Since Chelsea Green is a natural heel and does her best work as a villain, they could forge a perfect babyface vs. heel rivalry. It will be interesting to see if Green is the one who can get Lee back from retirement to compete in the squared circle.

