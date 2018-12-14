×
3 WWE legends 'The Demon King' Finn Balor must face before they retire

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    14 Dec 2018, 21:17 IST

The Demon King vs The Undertaker is a dream match for many fans
Finn Balor is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring technicians in the WWE. He was the first ever Universal Champion and also has an alter ego which is still undefeated inside a main roster WWE ring. However, the leader of the Balor Club has got lost in the mix ever since he has made his return from injury.

Balor has being booked in meaningless feuds against the likes of Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin and Elias which has demoted him to the lower mid card of Monday Night RAW. Perhaps, a switch to the Cruiserweight Division or SmackDown Live would help him revitalize his WWE career. Balor has never been booked in a match against a WWE legend and probably having one could help him establish himself as a top star.

In this countdown, I will list down the three WWE legends that Balor should face before they call it a day.

#1 Triple H

Finn Balor vs Triple H can shatter several records
The real problem in the WWE currently is that the legends are booked to face the legends while the young superstars are booked to face other young superstars. A change in this booking pattern could help the WWE ratings bounce back. Having Finn Balor feud against Triple H would undoubtedly draw more eyeballs towards WWE TV.

Finn Balor has graduated from WWE's developmental territory, WWE NXT which is run by Triple H and having a rivalry between the master and his disciple would be earth shattering. Triple H is currently injured and his rumored WrestleMania match against Batista is also doubtful.

However, given the fact that Hunter has managed to stay match fit all over the years, it can be expected that these two superstars will lock horns sooner than later in the WWE.



WWE Raw The Undertaker Finn Balor
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
