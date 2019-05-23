×
3 WWE Legends that want to return for a match, and 2 Legends that won't return

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.42K   //    23 May 2019, 00:53 IST

CM Punk vs Brock Lesnar
CM Punk vs Brock Lesnar

In WWE, many talents are putting out great matches every week, and most of them have already faced almost every Superstar Vince McMahon currently employs. But the fans still want to see them slugging it out with wrestlers they haven't fought yet. These types of fights are also known as dream matches.

However, not every dream bout could happen in WWE, especially when a wrestler is retired from professional wrestling. For some, wrestling is not a job but a passion. They do it because they enjoy it and it’s why some wrestlers are still wrestling despite their age, but it isn’t possible for everyone.

Some former WWE Superstars still want to return and perform in the ring but due to some reasons they can’t, while some don't have any plans to work for Vince as a wrestler again. Here are 3 WWE Legends who wants to return for another match but they can’t and 2 legends who don't want to return

#5 Sting


Sting wants to face The Undertaker
Sting wants to face The Undertaker

After years of denying to join WWE, Sting finally stepped foot in Vince Mcmahon's promotion. He appeared on Survivor Series 2014 with one goal: costing Team Authority their match. It started a feud between him and Triple H and WWE booked the two for WrestleMania 30. Fans expected Sting to win his first ever ‘Mania match, but it didn’t happen because of the interference from DX Generation and NWO (New World Order).

Shortly after WrestleMania, Sting started his rivalry with Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship. They fought at Night of Champions 2015, but a botched move injured his neck. He finished the match somehow, in a losing effort, and later retired.

Since then, The Icon has said it many times that he would return against only one Superstar, The Undertaker. Fans also wanted to see a dream match between the two, but WWE never had the opportunity to do so. We should also note that now, it is almost impossible for Sting to return in-ring, considering he can’t wrestle because of his injury.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
CM Punk Stone Cold Steve Austin
