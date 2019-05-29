×
3 WWE legends who could win the 24/7 Championship

Aaron
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
858   //    29 May 2019, 08:31 IST

Mick Foley
Mick Foley

During last week's episode of WWE Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley introduced the company's newest championship, which is known as the 24/7 Title. In case you're somehow not aware, the title will be defended 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and according to the company, it can be won by anyone from Raw, SmackDown, or NXT, and on top of that, legends and Hall of Famers are eligible to win it.

Fans were a bit disappointed in the title reveal, as most were expecting the company to bring back the legendary Hardcore Championship, but obviously WWE didn't want to bring back something from the past. Or, perhaps they just figured that the 24/7 Title is a better name for it.

Nevertheless, if the title is going to be around for a while, and if it's a title that they want their fans to care about, they need to get it on a big name.

So, here are three WWE legends and future Hall of Famers who could, and should get a run with the 24/7 Championship if the company hopes to breathe some life into it.

#3 John Cena

John Cena hasn't been doing much in WWE as of late due to the fact that he's shifted his focus to life after wrestling. But, he still does come back every now and then, and one way to bring him back in a shocking way would be to have him with the 24/7 Championship.

Sure, Cena wouldn't be on television every week to defend it, but WWE is more than capable of taping stuff off-site, perhaps on a movie set, that can air during either Raw or SmackDown Live. It could help create some pretty memorable moments, much like the Hardcore Championship did when it was being defended in various locations outside of the actual arena.

Cena is the biggest possible name that they could put the title on, so putting it on him would help it gain a ton of prestige and interest.

