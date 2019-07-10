3 WWE legends who should return for one more match and 3 that should stay retired

Kane deserves one last epic run before retiring, whilst it's probably for the best that Kurt Angle remains gone.

There's nothing quite like the return of a legend in WWE.

If done right, a legend's return can be a great boost of nostalgia, whilst also allowing dream matches between past and present stars, as well as helping educate and elevate the modern wrestlers.

However, not all returns are created equal, and though some comebacks such as Shawn Michaels in 2002, or The Hardy Boyz two years ago were great, there have been some flops along the way.

Looking ahead, there's plenty of Superstars who fans would love to see lace up their boots one more time, and some that fans would rather leave on the bench.

Here are three WWE legends that should come back for one more match, as well as two legends that should stay retired.

#3: One more match: Diamond Dallas Page

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has remained in great shape thanks to his own personal brand of Yoga

Diamond Dallas Page joined the wrestling world in his 30s, a period where many wrestlers begin to slow down.

Undeterred by his age, Page rose to prominence, becoming a three-time WCW World Champion and though his brief stint in the WWE didn't see the same highs, DDP was always enjoyable to watch.

Now at the age of 63 years old, Page is still in fantastic shape, thanks to his healthy living and own brand of DDP Yoga.

With that in mind, a return to the ring for DDP would be an epic sight to see, and would mean a lot for the Hall of Famer.

Helping save the lives of Jake Roberts, Scott Hall and others, one final hurrah seems only fitting for the master of the diamond cutter. Bang!

