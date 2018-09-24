Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 WWE legends who suffered the most devastating injuries in WWE history

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.35K   //    24 Sep 2018, 17:45 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2015
The Undertaker suffered a very bad injury

WWE has witnessed several real-life pains and suffering inside the ring. The wrestlers do their best to entertain us, without hurting their opponents or themselves, but sometimes things do not go as planned.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Few wrestlers dislocate their legs while others suffer from neck injuries. The list is endless in WWE Universe. Edge suffered from cervical spinal stenosis; Beth Phoenix broke her jaw and so on.

Today, I bring to you three WWE legends who suffered the most devastating injuries in WWE history.

#3 The Undertaker's broken Orbital Bone

WWE SummerSlam 2015
The Deadman came out on the most injured in this fight

If fans were asked to guess who suffered from a broken nose, broken orbital bone, and concussion during a fight between The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio, most would have put their money on the little fellow.

At the SmackDown match on May 25, 2010, Mysterio landed full force on The Deadman’s face with a seated senton, which caused him above mentioned injuries. It is another matter he defeated Mysterio by way of the Tombstone piledriver.

Earlier in 1995 also, The Undertaker had suffered from a broken orbital bone and was out of action for several months.


#2 John Cena's Pectoral muscle tear

Battle Of The Billionaires Announce Details Of Wrestlemania 23
Cena's injury was so grave that he took time off to recover before appearing at Royal Rumble 2008

It was on October 1, 2007, that John Cena suffered a complete tear of his right pectoral muscle during a match with Mr. Kennedy. Early in the match, he went for an awkward hip toss which tore his muscle. He braved it out by fighting the entire match, clutching his arm to his side.

He defeated Kennedy, but Randy Orton intervened. Orton hit Cena with a table and knocked him out. His injury was so grave that he took time off to recover before appearing at Royal Rumble 2008. 

The effect of this injury always haunted him for the rest of his career.

Topics you might be interested in:
John Cena Stone Cold Steve Austin Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time WWE Little Known Facts Leisure Reading
