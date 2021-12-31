3 WWE moments that shouldn't happen in 2022 & 3 that should: Brock Lesnar dream match, 28-year-old world champion

We are days away from the start of 2022, which promises to be an exciting year for WWE. Both RAW and SmackDown have improved lately, with several big moments being made possible in the coming twelve months.

WrestleMania 38 is one of the most important parts of the promotion's year, with a couple of matches and moments that need to happen at the event. However, WWE will also need to steer away from some booking mistakes which may have negative effects on the product.

Here are three things that shouldn't happen in WWE in 2022, along with three that should. Let us know in the comments if you disagree with any of these picks.

#6 Shouldn't happen: Brock Lesnar defeats Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship



Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1, with a rematch at WrestleMania seeming pretty likely. The two could end their rivalry by headlining The Show of Shows. But this should not signal the end of Reigns' time with the title.

The Tribal Chief has become such a massive figure over the past year, that anybody who defeats him is an instant megastar. A full-time superstar should get that rub instead of Lesnar, with options ranging from Drew McIntyre all the way to Bron Breakker in NXT 2.0.

WWE cannot allow Brock Lesnar to defeat Roman Reigns at Day 1 or WrestleMania, just to protect The Head of the Table and his star-making ability. The Universal Title can still change hands in 2022, as long as a younger star defeats Reigns for it.

#5 Should happen: Edge faces AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38







With the potential main event being a rematch, WrestleMania 38 should feature some first-time-ever dream matches. None of them is bigger than Edge vs. AJ Styles, with fans clamoring for the two to face off in the ring.

The Rated-R Superstar is now on RAW and with his rivalry with The Miz set to conclude in January, the company has to put him opposite Styles. The Phenomenal One has broken up with Omos and is set to embark on a singles run once again.

The two can create magic together, especially as Edge has been performing on another level in the past year. His creative expertise and AJ Styles' technical brilliance create the perfect storm for WWE.

