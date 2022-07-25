3 WWE moments that shouldn't happen before the end of 2022 & 2 that should: New Bloodline member, huge world title change

We are embedded in the second half of 2022, and WWE has kicked things off with a bang. Vince McMahon has retired from the company, which has set up an interesting next few months for the product.

The promotion must ensure a couple of things over the next five months to enjoy creative success, with some being more important than others. They range from main event matches to title changes and a seemingly outdated concept for a premium live event.

The main focus of this list will be Roman Reigns and his Bloodline, with the group entering a critical period. Challengers are nearly drying up, so WWE will need new ideas to keep the Samoan trio fresh. Reigns and The Usos are talented enough to do so themselves, but a new member would do wonders for them.

Let's look at three things that shouldn't happen in WWE before the rest of 2022, along with two that should.

#5 Shouldn't happen: Gunther loses the Intercontinental Championship

The start of a dominant reign

WWE has handled Gunther's main roster call-up to perfection. He plowed through SmackDown and is the Intercontinental Champion. Nobody looks remotely likely to dethrone The Ring General at this point, especially after Shinsuke Nakamura lost to Ludwig Kaiser on last week's SmackDown.

While WWE needs to build up challengers for him, Gunther should hold the coveted title for a long time. His reign can extend beyond 2022, possibly ending at WrestleMania 39.

However, first off, the company needs to book the title on premium live events again. Gunther is the man to make it happen. It would only help the title regain its prestige.

#4 Should happen: Naomi returns to WWE as part of The Bloodline

нαη∂у (Roman Reigns 668) +87 @_handyred_ Roman Reigns, The Usos and Naomi home safe and sound!!! This is now the full bloodline!!! Roman Reigns, The Usos and Naomi home safe and sound!!! This is now the full bloodline!!! https://t.co/9cPOq8d9iS

Naomi and Sasha Banks are seemingly on the outskirts of WWE right now, having walked out of Monday Night RAW in May. However, with Vince McMahon now retired and Triple H as the Head of Creative, the two sides could come to terms on a possible return.

Out of the two, Naomi may be likelier to return, given her husband is one of the top acts in the company. If she does come back, it should be alongside Jimmy and Jey Uso as a heel. The former SmackDown Women's Champion can help keep The Bloodline fresh.

The new member would add more interesting dynamics between Roman Reigns and The Usos. Naomi could even beat Liv Morgan to ensure the group continues to hold all the gold.

#3 Shouldn't happen: RAW vs. SmackDown at Survivor Series

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Somebody pointed it out to me.



Now that the World Championships and the Tag Team Championships are unified, how will the Brand warfare work at Survivor Series this year? Somebody pointed it out to me.Now that the World Championships and the Tag Team Championships are unified, how will the Brand warfare work at Survivor Series this year? https://t.co/HR4yiUYZj9

Survivor Series has evolved slightly in recent years. WWE has done a good job building stories for the 'Champion vs. Champion' matches at the event. Recent examples include Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's personal feud, and Drew McIntyre and Big E's matches against Roman Reigns.

However, with some of the titles unified, that concept isn't possible in full. The Tribal Chief would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship instead. Meanwhile, the brand supremacy angle of Survivor Series is dead.

The five-on-five elimination matches have no stakes or meaning, with superstars representing RAW or SmackDown merely a month after the WWE Draft. The company needs to switch things up in November and create compelling stories instead of lazily handing out red and blue t-shirts.

Team Cena vs. Team Authority in 2014 proves it can still be done.

#2 Should happen: Goldberg faces Riddle at a major event

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think I’ve grown on the guy. I think he’s grown on me a little. I think that match can possibly happen.



We both went to Saudi. We were both on the same airplane. We bumped into each other quite a few times on that airplane.”



- Matt Riddle on Goldberg

(via Cheap Heat) “I think I’ve grown on the guy. I think he’s grown on me a little. I think that match can possibly happen. We both went to Saudi. We were both on the same airplane. We bumped into each other quite a few times on that airplane.”- Matt Riddle on Goldberg(via Cheap Heat) https://t.co/3iOjeihpUr

The heat between Goldberg and Riddle from 2019 seems to have died down. While the two aren't likely to be best friends, they can work together in a compelling feud.

The former Universal Champion recently spoke about potential opponents if he ever returned to WWE, namedropping The Original Bro as an option. The company should capitalize on this and blur the lines between fiction and reality.

Riddle looks set to remain near the top of the card following his SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins. His push could be further solidified through a bout with Goldberg, potentially at Crown Jewel in November.

The match would be an explosive amalgamation of power and strikes but should only happen if Riddle is the one who wins. Beating Goldberg would be huge, but a loss might be detrimental to his push.

#1 Shouldn't happen: Theory wins the world title after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract

Theory has upset the wrestling world

Theory has laid out his plans to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam, following Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's Last Man Standing Match. He shouldn't win the world title this Saturday, nor should he do so for the rest of the year.

WWE needs to continue building Theory up instead of quickly putting the Universal Championship on him. He is still 24 years old, and there is enough time for fans to accept he is talented enough to be a main event star.

His cash-in shouldn't happen until Reigns loses the belts, primarily because both are heels. Theory would be better off waiting until someone like Cody Rhodes dethrones The Tribal Chief, even if it happens beyond WrestleMania 39.

This would earn him maximum heat while building a proper 'babyface vs. heel' rivalry with The American Nightmare. WWE needs to think that far ahead, as long-term planning usually drives the success of stories in the company.

