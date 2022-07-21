WWE Hall of Famer names Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar & popular RAW star as potential opponents if he returns

Goldberg is not yet retired from WWE and has claimed he owes Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. He is ready to step back in the ring if the opportunity presents itself, selecting the two megastars as his preferred opponents upon a potential comeback.

The WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled at Elimination Chamber in February this year, where he unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship. Da Man has not forgotten about his loss in the bout.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, the former Universal Champion discussed potential opponents if he ever returns to the ring, with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar receiving mentions. He also namedropped Riddle and their "controversial past." The two didn't exactly see eye to eye for a while.

Here is what he said:

“I think there's a number of guys out there that would be interesting for sure," Goldberg said. "Riddle and I have had a controversial past. I'd love to pop him in the face a couple of times. But yeah, I owe Roman something for sure. I'd always like to get Brock again, beggers can't be choosers. If it happens, it happens, but if not, I just have to deal with it. I'm sure I'll catch him on the street or something.” (H/T Bleacher Report)

You can watch the full interview here:

What happened between Goldberg and Riddle in WWE?

The former WCW icon hasn't been the best of friends with The Original Bro. Their issue stemmed when Riddle was publicly critical of Goldberg, continually taking shots at the legend and his in-ring work.

They even had an intense backstage confrontation at SummerSlam 2019, with the WWE Hall of Famer telling Riddle he wasn't his "bro." Both stars would eventually mend fences, though, as evidenced by their interaction two years later at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think I’ve grown on the guy. I think he’s grown on me a little. I think that match can possibly happen.



We both went to Saudi. We were both on the same airplane. We bumped into each other quite a few times on that airplane.”



- Matt Riddle on Goldberg

(via Cheap Heat) “I think I’ve grown on the guy. I think he’s grown on me a little. I think that match can possibly happen. We both went to Saudi. We were both on the same airplane. We bumped into each other quite a few times on that airplane.”- Matt Riddle on Goldberg(via Cheap Heat) https://t.co/3iOjeihpUr

This bodes well for the possibility of the two of them facing each other. WWE can use their previous bad blood to create an intriguing angle. If he returns, The Original Bro will be one of the best possible opponents for Goldberg, at least a better option than a rematch against Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar.

Do you think WWE should book a match between Goldberg and Riddle? Let us know in the comments section below.

