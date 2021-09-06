Watch: Goldberg and Riddle's behind-the-scenes interaction at SummerSlam 2021

Goldberg and his son Gage can be seen sharing a wholesome moment with Riddle in WWE's latest clip.

WWE recently posted a behind-the-scenes clip from SummerSlam 2021. It highlights Randy Orton and Riddle's RAW Tag Team title win over AJ Styles and Omos. At one point during the video, The Original Bro can be seen hanging out with Goldberg and Gage at ringside. He hugs the WWE Hall of Famer and then proceeds to shake his son's hand.

Check out the clip below (head over to the 3:35 mark to watch Riddle's interaction with Goldberg and Gage).

Riddle and Goldberg had real-life issues with each other a while ago

Back in 2019, Goldberg made his return to WWE to take on The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. Around the same time, Riddle began taking shots at the latter. He even went as far as saying that the WCW icon was the worst wrestler in the business.

The two had a tense and awkward interaction backstage at SummerSlam 2019. Their relationship has improved with the passage of time. Here's what The King of Bros had to say about the former Universal Champion in a recent interview:

"Bill Goldberg is extremely entertaining, I can't take anything away from that but I'll tell you this, I saw Bill the other day before he challenged Bobby Lashley and he was walking to the Gorilla Position and I was standing there and I was with Damian Priest at the time and he says hi to everybody and then Goldberg comes up to me gives me a look. He was making a face and then he goes, 'Hey, congratulations kid....' and I was like, 'Oh man, Goldberg is kind of nice', so I gave him a little handshake and he went out and challenged Bobby and then he was coming out, through Gorilla again and I was like, 'Hey Goldberg, good stuff' and as he gave me a fist bump he says, 'I only need two moves' so I was like, 'Oh man, the guy's still got it,'" said Riddle.

Matt riddle #mathewriddle has fought on UFC before joining WWE. pic.twitter.com/OVjxyYeFgh — 𝕸𝖚𝖆𝖆𝖉𝖍 𝕰𝖑 𝕴𝖉𝖔𝖑𝖔 (@el_corporate) September 1, 2021

Many fans were left surprised by Riddle's comments about Goldberg, as the former UFC star had previously slammed the WWE Hall of Famer on various occasions. Their behind-the-scenes interaction at SummerSlam 2021 is further proof that both superstars have seemingly mended their ways and are currently on good terms.

