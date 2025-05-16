3 WWE moves that were changed to make them safer

WWE has been quite action-packed over the years, featuring numerous memorable matches and top-notch action. The roster has included some of the best superstars in the industry, each with a unique and impactful move set in their arsenal.

Ad

While many of these finishing and signature moves attracted attention and excitement among fans during the matches, a few of them proved to be too dangerous, not only for those on the receiving end but also for the superstars performing them.

Over the years, WWE realized that safety had to be prioritized, specifically as injuries increased and concerns about long-term health grew louder. Whether it was a neck injury, the risk of concussions, or flawed technique, some finishers simply weren’t safe for the well-being of the stars.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As a result, several stars were either told or decided on their own to modify their moves to reduce risk and make them look as dangerous as they initially felt. This new move set removed the possibility of injuries and allowed the promotion to use it more often, as the safety of the stars was never compromised.

Let’s check out a few moves that were modified.

#3. Nikki Bella's Rack Attack

Nikki Bella’s signature finisher, the Rack Attack, was a fan favorite that suited her character perfectly each time she delivered it. The move had a uniqueness in its own, with the star being slammed in the center of the ring.

Ad

While it was visually impressive, the move caused excessive strain on Nikki’s neck and spine over time. After years of wear and tear, doctors reportedly warned her about the potential long-term damage and the risk of serious injury. This led to WWE and Nikki Bella making a wise decision by scrapping the move altogether.

However, Bella later returned with a safer swinging facebuster, which added less strain on her neck. This change allowed Nikki to continue wrestling and keep herself healthy.

Ad

#2. John Cena's STF

John Cena’s STF is a submission move that could have been incredible if applied correctly. However, for years, Cena faced criticism from fans and insiders alike for the way he executed it. Instead of properly hooking the opponent’s neck or jaw to apply more pressure, the Franchise Player often left his arms too high or too loose, which ended up being a version of a chokehold in itself.

Ad

This caused several issues for some of his opponents. However, over time, he began to lower his elbow around the jawline, making the hold appear more realistic without putting actual pressure on the throat. This subtle change made the STF look tighter and more effective while ensuring the safety of those taking the move.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H's Pedigree

Ad

The Pedigree has long been Triple H’s signature move and one of WWE’s most iconic finishing maneuvers. Originally, The Game would hook both of his opponent’s arms behind their back and drive their face into the ring, giving them no way to brace for impact.

With their arms hooked until the end, their face driven straight into the ground could cause serious facial damage to the star, which was quite a big concern. However, over time, WWE and Triple H recognized the risks, especially as concussion awareness grew in the industry.

Ad

In later years, he started releasing the opponent’s arms just before impact, allowing them to use their hands and put less pressure on the fall. Although the visual impact slightly decreased, it made a huge difference in safety.

This version retained the move’s legacy without hurting the talent unnecessarily. WWE has proven to be more of an entertainment juggernaut that doesn’t put the lives of superstars at risk, which not all promotions in the industry consider. However, it should be taken into consideration by the entire industry in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More