3 more WWE returns we may get in the next few days

We saw a great number of returns in the WWE recently. The crowds returned. John Cena made his much-awaited return and confronted Roman Reigns. Goldberg returned and challenged Bobby Lashley.

Keith Lee returned and faced Bobby Lashley in a great match. Finn Balor appeared on the main roster after a long time. We also saw the return of Jeff Hardy's 'No More Words' entrance song.

SummerSlam, one of the biggest events in WWE, is fast approaching. WWE may have planned some more returns before the biggest party of the summer.

Let's take a look at 3 more returns we may get in the next few days.

#3. Bray Wyatt's presence might thrill WWE once again

We haven't seen The Fiend in a long time

Bray Wyatt is an active name in the WWE, but he hasn't returned to WWE in a long time. He is great with promos. The Fiend persona is amazing as well. He is a superstar who can offer so much to SummerSlam 2021.

Bray Wyatt was involved in a match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. The match ended in a confusing finish with Alexa Bliss turning on The Fiend. Wyatt showed up at the RAW after WrestleMania to address the situation. However, he has been missing since then.

There have been reports that Wyatt was absent due to some medical conditions. Hopefully, he is now healthy enough to return to the squared circle. Seeing Bray Wyatt square off against Finn Balor or Big E at WWE SummerSlam 2021 would be interesting.

#2. Sasha Banks might return to reclaim the WWE SmackDown Women's Title

Sasha Banks main evented WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks is one of the greatest females to ever step foot in WWE. She is a multi-time RAW as well as SmackDown Women's Champion. Her rivalries against Charlotte Flair and Bayley are absolutely classic. Her character is loved by the fans.

Banks was featured in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 37 along with Bianca Belair. Fans expected this rivalry to continue for a long time. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Banks hasn't returned to WWE since WrestleMania 37.

Sasha Banks is expected to return soon to continue her feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Belair is done feuding with Carmella, so maybe it's time for The Boss to return and challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title. Hopefully, we will get another classic match featuring both wrestlers at SummerSlam 2021.

#1. Becky Lynch was seen preparing for a WWE return

Becky Lynch headlined WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars WWE has ever produced. Her 2019 run is remembered by all the fans. She is the only wrestler to hold the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships simultaneously.

The last time we saw 'The Man' Becky Lynch was at the RAW after Money In The Bank 2020. She's been off on maternity leave but several photos of her have surfaced over social media, and it looks like she's more than ready to return. Lynch was also spotted training at the WWE Performance Center.

Becky Lynch training in the gym 💪 pic.twitter.com/1ikmzd6aBW — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) July 12, 2021

Charlotte Flair was seen responding to 'Becky' chants at Money in the Bank 2021 and RAW. This might be the setup for Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021. As of now, Flair is the most likely opponent for Lynch. Hopefully, Becky Lynch will return to WWE in the next few days.

