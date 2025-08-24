3 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren’t

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE rumors we hope are true and we hope aren't. Over the past few days, there have been major speculations and reports coming out. This includes rumors of significant returns to the Stamford-based promotion, as well as a RAW star suffering a real-life injury.In this article, we will discuss three latest WWE rumors that we hope are true, and the two we hope aren't real.#5. Hope true: Chris Jericho potentially returning to WWE in 2026In the past few weeks, there has been a lot of buzz about Chris Jericho's WWE return. The company recently uploaded a video of Y2J's match on the WWE Vault YouTube channel, which adds more fuel to speculation about his comeback. According to the latest report from Dave Meltzer, many people in All Elite Wrestling believe Jericho might return to WWE next year. There are even rumors of him making a surprise entrance at the Royal Rumble. If this rumor is true, then Y2J's entrance at the Royal Rumble 2026 could surely blow the roof off the venue because of the thunderous crowd reaction.The reason we hope this rumor is true is that Chris Jericho should have a final run in World Wrestling Entertainment before hanging up his boots from the squared circle.#4. Hope not true - Major star has no plans to step inside the ring againJ O H N @RomanEra0LINKBobby Roode's debut on Smackdown was glorious. I miss this man and his theme song.Bobby Roode is a former WWE United States Champion, but he hasn't competed in the squared circle since 2022. The reason for his in-ring hiatus was the neck injury he suffered.Following this, Roode started serving as a producer in the Triple H creative regime, and he helped the company produce two nights of WrestleMania. Sources revealed that there are no plans for Bobby Roode to step in the ring again, as he has quietly become one of the top producers in the company.The reason we hope this rumor isn't true is because Roode at least deserves a proper retirement match and one final run in the company.#3. Hope true: Jim Ross returning to WWE to end his careerJim Ross' voice is one of the most legendary one in the history of professional wrestling. Currently, he is working with Tony Khan's promotion, but there are rumors of him making a comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut. As per reports, his contract with AEW is expected to expire by the end of August this year.Sources reveal that Ross is planning to end his legendary career with WWE. This might be why he may consider returning to Triple H's creative regime rather than resigning with AEW.The comeback of the Attitude Era's iconic voice will bring fans a nostalgic feeling and could be a great way for Jim to end his long-standing career.#2. Not true: Xavier Woods seriously injured on RAWXavier Woods locked horns with Penta on the August 18, 2025, episode of RAW, in a singles match. The match ended with Woods suffering the loss, but the latest report from Fightful revealed that The New Day member might have sustained a serious injury. Woods has reportedly told people backstage that his neck was 'messed up.' Additionally, reports also indicated that the 38-year-old star was seen wearing a neck brace in the evening, which does not seem to be good news. We hope this rumor isn't true and that Woods has not suffered any serious injury.#1. Hope true: The Rock is a big fan of AEW star gimmickWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKThere are those in WWE into Danhausen’s gimmick, including The Rock, who was a big fan of him when he first started making his name. - WONThe Rock is not only the Final Boss but also a member of the TKO Board of Directors. Recent reports confirm that many people within WWE have a great interest in the gimmick of AEW star Danhausen, and this includes The Rock.We hope that this rumor is true, as it increases the chances of Danhausen making his arrival in World Wrestling Entertainment, especially since The Great One is a fan of his.