3 WWE rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren’t

Welcome to another edition of WWE rumors we hope are true and we hope aren't. The Stamford-based promotion is just a week away from November's Saturday Night's Main Event.Following this, the company will gear up for Survivor Series: WarGames. Amid this, some major rumors are circulating on the internet, and in this article, we will be looking at three WWE rumors we hope are true and three we hope are not.#6. Hope true: WWE is bringing back a major star on RAWRecently, the company released major stars, including Andrade. One of the names already returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut is Santos Escobar. Earlier, reports suggested that the LWO member is not renewing his WWE contract and is expected to leave the company.However, after this, an update from PWInsider revealed that Escobar has re-signed with the company. In a recent report, the source stated that the Legado del Fantasma leader is expected to appear on RAW this week in some capacity.We hope the rumor is true and that Santos actually returns to WWE.#5. Hope not true: AJ Lee's return seemingly canceledIt's been a long time since AJ Lee appeared on television. The former Divas Champion last wrestled at Wrestlepalooza, where she defeated Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins with CM Punk by her side. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting her return.Amid this, WWE started promoting AJ Lee on the red brand banner for the November 17 episode. The show will air live from Madison Square Garden. However, recently, the company updated the poster, and now John Cena is advertised on the banner for the show.This move by The Game sparked rumors that Lee's return might be canceled. We hope the rumor isn't true, and despite being removed from the banner, AJ Lee returns to the red brand. It could likely be done to add a surprise element to her comeback.#4. Hope true: Liv Morgan is set for a comeback soonOver the past few months, Liv Morgan has been noticeably absent from the company due to a real-life injury. In her absence, Morgan was seemingly replaced by Roxanne Perez on The Judgment Day. According to the latest PWInsider report, Morgan is expected to return in early 2026.We hope that the rumor is true, as the former Women's World Champion's early return will shake up the landscape of WWE RAW and make The Judgment Day's dynamic more interesting to watch.#3. Hope not true: No effect on WWE despite Jey Uso controversyEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK🚨| Per @Fightful, Amid the recent backlash against Jey Uso, WWE higher-ups reportedly don’t pay attention to YouTube dislikes and even questioned their accuracy. Such reactions have NO impact on future creative decisions.Jey Uso recently emerged as the winner of the Men's Battle Royal on RAW. This earned him a title shot at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he will compete against CM Punk for the vacant world championship. The YEET Master, getting another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, faced huge backlash from the audience.The video uploaded by the company on its YouTube channel has received over 19K dislikes. Despite this criticism, reports indicate it won't affect WWE's future plans.We hope the rumor is not true, as Jey getting backlash from the audience isn't great news for him. The promotion should consider the heat, especially since The YEET Master is a babyface star on the Monday Night Show.#2. Hope true: Roman Reigns is set for a massive reunion soonSportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_LINKWill WarGames force CM Punk and Roman Reigns to stand side-by-side at Survivor Series to defy the odds once again? 👀 @CMPunk @WWERomanReigns Read more 👉🏻 https://t.co/ERlau7XNr3Roman Reigns is already getting promoted for Survivor Series: WarGames. Earlier, the OTC was expected to lock horns with Team Vision in a double-structured match, but with Seth Rollins' injury, fans were uncertain about these plans.According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE still plans to have a Team Roman Reigns vs. Team Vision WarGames match, with CM Punk potentially serving as the co-captain of Reigns' team.We hope the rumor is true, as it will reunite the OTC and The Second City Saint after nearly a year. The last time they competed as a team was at WarGames last year, when Punk helped Reigns against the Solo Sikoa faction.#1. Not true: Candice LeRae's new backstage roleIt's been months since Candice LeRae last competed on the main roster. The last time she was part of a main roster show was at WWE Evolution, and since then, she has only been wrestling in NXT live events.Amid this, a source revealed that Candice is potentially working in her new backstage role as a producer. She has produced multiple matches on WWE Main Event.Her in-ring absence from the main roster suggests the company is shifting her to a producer role rather than an in-ring contest. We hope the rumor is not true, as Candice could be a great part of the women's division on SmackDown, especially when the company has only a few names on the roster.