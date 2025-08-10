3 WWE Rumors We Hope Are True and 2 We Hope Aren’t

Over the past few weeks, WWE's landscape has undergone some drastic changes. One of the biggest returns was at SummerSlam when Brock Lesnar made his comeback after a two-year hiatus and attacked John Cena.Besides this, Cody Rhodes once again emerged as the new Undisputed Champion, and it seems Drew McIntyre is his first challenger. With everything happening, numerous reports and rumors have surfaced online. In this article, we will discuss three rumors about WWE we hope are true and two we hope are not.#5. Hope true: WWE is going to split The Wyatt Sicks alreadyThe Wyatt Sicks are the current WWE Tag Team Champions, but reports disclosed that the Triple H creative regime is already planning to split them. This means that the horror faction will be disbanded soon.The news surely comes as a surprise to many fans, but still, we hope this rumor is true because it allows WWE to book Uncle Howdy as a single star. Further, Nikki Cross has also seemingly not been utilized much as a faction member.With all these elements, the breakup of The Wyatt Sicks seems a great direction to unfold, as it allows WWE to book the stars in individual feuds.#4. Hope isn't true: Roman Reigns is already written off televisionSeth Rollins and his Vision faction destroyed Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and CM Punk on Monday Night RAW. The Original Tribal Chief was also attacked with a Curb Stomp and a spear, which was followed by three Tsunamis.The destruction of the Vision has reportedly written the Head of the Table off television, as Reigns is going to be out for his Hollywood commitments. However, WWE is now advertising the OTC for the August 18, 2025, and August 25, 2025, episodes of the red brand.This seemingly hints that Reigns isn't going anywhere and could be part of the Clash in Paris premium live event. We hope this rumor of Roman being written off is not true because it would nullify the possibility of a fatal four-way match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns.#3. Hope true: The Rock could return to headline a major PLEThe Rock is one of the biggest box office attractions for the sports entertainment juggernaut. The last time he competed in the squared circle was at WrestleMania 40, where he was with Roman Reigns in a tag team match against Cody Rhodes &amp; Seth Rollins. He even pinned the American Nightmare.As per recent reports, after the Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia, the company could be planning another big event in the Saudi Kingdom, which could be WrestleMania 43 in 2027. There's even talk that the Saudi General Entertainment Authority is pushing for The Rock to headline the event.This means that after WrestleMania 40, the Showcase of the Immortals in 2027 could be the place where the Final Boss will once again lace up his boots. We hope this rumor is true, as it could finally set the stage for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock in a dream showdown.#2. Hope isn't true: Karrion Kross and Scarlett's unfortunate updateThe future of Karrion Kross and Scarlett as WWE stars doesn't appear to be good, as reports revealed that both stars are yet to sign a new deal with the Triple H-led promotion. At SummerSlam, the Herald of Doomsday suffered a loss against Sami Zayn, and that booking decision received mixed reactions from fans.Their contracts are set to expire this week, and we hope that the rumor of them not inking a new deal isn't true, as Kross has received significant support from fans in the past few months. The Chief Content Officer must utilize his buzz and re-sign him soon.#1. Hope true: No plans to turn Cody Rhodes heel imminentlyOver the past few months, WWE dropped multiple hints for Cody Rhodes' heel turn, but they have yet to execute it. At SummerSlam, all eyes were on the American Nightmare, as it was believed that he might finally turn to the dark side.However, all the anticipation failed to become a reality as Cody dethroned Cena and shared an emotional moment with him. Following this, reports confirmed that there has been no talk of turning him heel just yet. This means that, for now, the former AEW star will remain a heroic figure.This move allows Triple H to book Cody Rhodes as the top babyface in the company. This direction is evident, especially after his feud against Drew McIntyre had already been initiated on SmackDown.