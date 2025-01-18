3 WWE SmackDown Superstars Triple H has given up on

Triple H has revolutionized the WWE ever since taking over the creative hot seat of the promotion. The numbers they are doing speak for themselves. Whether is gate, viewership, or profits, the Stamford-based company has never seen such days before.

As far as the superstars go, everyone is enjoying life under Triple H. Many superstars have flourished under his wing. Unfortunately, few aren't doing that great. Here are three superstars we feel The Game has given up on:

#3. Austin Theory has gone under the radar since Triple H took over

Under Vince McMahon's reign, Austin Theory was touted as the next big thing. He was given great storylines, and on-screen time with the former boss Vince McMahon himself. The top point of his career may have been sharing the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

When Vince McMahon stepped down, Triple H changed the star's booking completely. He made him Austin Theory again from just Theory and gave him a different identity. He made him the United States Champion and even had him beat John Cena at WrestleMania 39. However, since then Theory's career hasn't been the same.

He is stuck in the tag team division with Grayson Waller. The star's TV time is reduced and he isn't a part of a big feud. There were rumors of A-Town Down Under breaking up which would finally give Theory his big push as a singles superstar but that rumor doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

#2. Montez Ford might miss out on showing his true potential as a singles superstar

The Street Profits has been one of the top WWE Tag Teams over the past decade. However, among the two superstars, the company reportedly always saw Ford as the next big singles superstar. This claim became even stronger after he put on a brilliant performance against Roman Reigns on an edition of SmackDown in 2021.

Unfortunately, Ford has never seen the fruit of his enormous talent and hard work. Montez is still in the tag team division and The Street Profits have had a title-less run for over four years. There was a little hope when Triple H added Bobby Lashley to mix forming pride.

However, that seemed to go nowhere too. Lashley soon left the company and everything went to square one. Montez Ford is still a part of The Street Profits with the team going nowhere and storyline-wise they are lost. As we build up to WrestleMania 41, there don't seem to be any concrete plans for them which means Montez Ford will likely not have anything big this year.

#1. Triple H could not convert Giovanni Vinci's hyped-up return into something big

Imperium was destined for greatness when they joined first NXT UK, NXT, and then the main roster. While Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser have done well for themselves. Vinci didn't see that kind of success.

After removing him from Imperium, Giovanni Vinci was drafted to SmackDown. His return as a singles superstar was hyped to the moon. The creative changed his look, shot fancy vignettes with him, and promoted him heavily.

However, all went to waste when he made his debut. He lost his return match to Apollo Crews in just three seconds. Two weeks later he would lose to the same opponent and hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since. Everyone felt Triple H would make Vinci as big as Kaiser and Gunther but he has failed to do so.

