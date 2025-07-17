3 WWE stablemates that didn’t like each other in real life

WWE has featured some unlikely tag teams and factions, and aligned some of the most unlikely names with each other over the years. However, most of them have managed to end up being quite popular and have seen success from their time together. From the unlikely duo of Sheamus and Cesaro to The Judgment Day lately, the company has managed to build some unlikely factions that have proved to be incredible units.

Ad

However, this hasn’t been the case for every tag team formed over the years. Some of them didn’t work well and were disbanded immediately, while some failed because the stars never really got along with each other. There have been numerous instances where the company aligned multiple stars with each other, but they didn’t like each other in real life, which led to the storyline completely failing.

Let’s check out a few instances where the stablemates didn’t like each other in real life.

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

#3. The League of Nations

Ad

The League of Nations was one of the most popular groups back in the day, featuring Sheamus, Rusev, Alberto Del Rio, and Wade Barrett. The faction was formed in late 2015 and was portrayed as one of the most dominant groups of heels at that point in time. The faction managed to garner a lot of attention with their incredible performances.

However, the stablemates didn’t really like each other behind the scenes. Alberto Del Rio called the group a ‘waste of time’ after the group was disbanded, which ended up putting heat on him. The veteran himself confirmed that a fight broke out between the members backstage at WrestleMania 32, which was followed by WWE disbanding the group.

Ad

#2. Rick Rude and Shawn Michaels as part of DX

Rick Rude was briefly part of the original D-Generation X, alongside Triple H, Chyna, and Shawn Michaels back in 1997. Rude managed to add some appeal to the faction and further helped them usher in their dominance on the RAW roster. However, Rude and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reportedly didn’t get along backstage.

Ad

Rude seemingly didn’t like how WWE was run, and his issues with Shawn Michaels escalated following his run with the faction, which further led to him appearing in WWE as well as Nitro on the same night, causing huge controversy at the time. The star was also in protest about the Montreal Screwjob, which led to the massive controversy.

#1. Former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Ad

Ad

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi briefly formed a trio in 2024 and garnered a lot of attention instantly. The faction was featured as a part of some massive matches and moments, and managed to make the WWE Universe sit up and take notice with their performances. However, two members of the fashion - Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill - allegedly didn’t get along with each other.

Reports suggested that both women had tensions with each other behind the scenes, which led to WWE eventually disbanding the team and going on to an entirely new story out of it. While both Belair and Cargill are still sometimes showcased together on TV, their alleged backstage issues could rise again in the future.

Fans will have to wait and see if the stars themselves ever address the alleged real-life heat between both women.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.