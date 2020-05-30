5 Backstage stories about DX you need to know

DX and Vince McMahon have crossed paths on several occasions

Many credit the Austin-McMahon rivalry as a major factor in WWE managing to topple WCW in the Monday Night Wars. It's not a secret that there were several other factors that made WWE must-watch television during the Attitude Era and DX was one of those.

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna were one of the hottest stables in all of professional wrestling at the time. When Michaels left due to an injury, Triple H took his spot and DX went on to create many more memorable moments that have been etched in fans' memories forever.

Regarded by the WWE Universe as one of the greatest factions in the history of this business, DX left a big mark on WWE and was rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Let's celebrate DX's legacy by counting down 5 interesting backstage stories from the group's WWE stint.

#5 Shane McMahon came up with the DX moniker

The moniker of D-Generation X became incredibly popular during the peak of the Attitude Era. The group's antics were a signal that times were changing and the days of family-friendly storylines were long gone. The faction's edgy promos and segments were incredibly popular among the fans at the time.

Triple H once opened up on who came up with the DX name and credited Shane McMahon for the same. He also acknowledged that Bret Hart used to call him and Michaels a bunch of degenerates.

I believe the name came from Shane. The first time I ever heard it was from Shane. Bret [Hart] had said we were nothing but a bunch of degenerates, right? Like, we were just losers, a bunch of degenerates, but [Bret] had said this backstage.