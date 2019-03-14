×
3 WWE Stables that never really took off 

Sanjay Dutta
ANALYST
14 Mar 2019

The Club in their first iteration with AJ Styles
Stables have always been an integral part of a wrestling programming. From old-school factions like the Four Horsemen to the nWo to new-age groups like The New Day and The Shield, stables have always been a huge draw, both ratings, and merchandise wise. The height of Monday Night Wars saw DX of WWE and nWo of WCW battling it out for supremacy.

Stables have also acted as a breeding ground for young, upstart talents who have gone on to achieve megastardom, starting out in a stable. Names like Triple H, Batista, The Rock, and Roman Reigns spent the early part of their career as part of a stable which proved to be stepping stone for their later success as a singles star.

But, as with everything in life, there are hits and misses. There have been quite a few stables in WWE, which have failed to take off due to a variety of reasons. These stables didn't do anything to propel the careers of its members and will always be remembered as a failed experiment. Here are three such stables: 

#3 The Club

The Good Brothers joined forces with Finn Balor for a brief period in 2018
The Good Brothers joined forces with Finn Balor for a brief period in 2018

The start of 2015 saw WWE sign four of the hottest in New Japan - Karl Anderson, Shinsuke Nakamura, Luke Gallows and AJ Styles. Styles, Gallows, and Anderson were at the height of popularity in the Land of the Rising as part of the legendary faction - Bullet Club. The trio signed with the WWE around the same time but Styles debuted on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble while Gallows and Anderson burst on the scene on the RAW after WrestleMania 32. 

Styles joined forces with the Good Brothers when he turned heel during his feud with John Cena. After successfully beating up John Cena on multiple occasions, the trio would run rough shots over the Cenation Leader and the rest of the main roster before being dissolved hastily. 

With Styles being drafted to SmackDown in the brand extension draft and Gallows and Anderson staying back on the red brand, the Club broke up before they gathered any steam. The group would re-form once again for a brief period with Finn Balor replacing AJ Styles, but that too didn't work and had to be scrapped. 

Sanjay Dutta
ANALYST
Contact Us Advertise with Us