3 WWE stars who can challenge Gunther at Bad Blood

Gunther defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton in a marquee match at Bash in Berlin. Now that he has wrapped up his program with The Viper, a fresh feud seems to be on the horizon. With Bad Blood being WWE's next premium live event, it will be interesting to see how the world title picture on RAW shapes up in the coming weeks.

Monday Night RAW's roster boasts a wide array of superstars who have their eyes set on the World Heavyweight Championship. From a WWE veteran to a Grand Slam Champion, there are a plethora of names who could step up against the Imperium leader, seeking a shot at the coveted title at the upcoming spectacle.

Let's look at three superstars who can challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bad Blood.

#3. The Miz

Among the long list of superstars, The Miz is one of the potential names that could face Gunther at the upcoming Bad Blood Premium Live Event. With both superstars having a rich history with each other, it could pave the way for a compelling storyline on Monday Night RAW.

Their contrasting styles and strengths could create a captivating dynamic with The Ring General's brute force pitted against The A-Lister's cunning tactics and agility. Both superstars could once again reignite their infamous rivalry on the red brand, which has the potential to deliver astounding things.

The Miz is a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion with a decorated career in this industry, which makes him a viable opponent for the Imperium leader. He could confront Gunther on an episode of Monday Night RAW and challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bad Blood.

#2. Sheamus

Another possible name that could challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming premium live event is Sheamus. Bad Blood is a spectacle that is themed around bitter rivalries and deep-seated animosity, which makes it the perfect stage for the two former rivals to clash once again.

The Ring General's first title defense, which came at Bash in Berlin, has set a new standard not many can match. However, The Celtic Warrior is one of those superstars on the roster who could stand toe-to-toe with the reigning champion, as both have previously delivered bangers.

They could reopen the chapters of their iconic rivalry on Monday Night RAW, leading to a match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bad Blood.

#1. Sami Zayn could challenge Gunther

One of the most shocking names who could step up against Gunther is the man who ended his legendary Intercontinental Championship reign—Sami Zayn. Now that Zayn is out of the IC Title picture, he could shift his focus to the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW that currently lies on The Ring General's shoulders.

His pursuit for a world title could see him cross paths with the Imperium leader once again on Monday Night RAW. Sami Zayn could confront Gunther and lay out a bold challenge for the coveted title at WWE's upcoming Bad Blood Premium Live Event. This could once again reignite their old rivalry on RAW.

While Zayn would look to pull off a miracle once again by dethroning the 37-year-old, The Ring General could look to settle some old scores. This could lead to an intriguing storyline for the World Heavyweight Championship leading to Bad Blood.

