3 WWE stars who can retire Goldberg in the summer of 2025

Goldberg is one of the most legendary stars in the history of WWE. A few months ago, the iconic star declared he would have one last match in the sports entertainment juggernaut. The veteran announced that in the summer of 2025, he will be competing in a retirement bout at the age of 58.

In this article, we will be discussing three WWE stars who can retire the legendary Goldberg in his final match in the Stamford-based company:

#3. Gunther might be the one who will retire Goldberg from WWE

Gunther and Goldberg engaged in a heated face-off at Bad Blood last year. Since then, there have been speculations for a potential showdown between the two in the Stamford-based promotion. It would make sense if the Imperium leader was the one to retire the Iconic star in the summer of 2025, especially after their heated confrontation at last year's PLE.

As of now, Gunther is the World Heavyweight Champion and is set to defend his title against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. If The Ring General manages to remain champion by the summer this year, Goldberg vs Gunther could turn out to be a World Title bout.

#2. A battle of Spear vs Spear might end Goldberg's career

The way Bron Breakker executes his finishing maneuver: Spear - has impressed the WWE Universe. Also, ever since his arrival on the main roster, the current Intercontinental Champion has emerged as a dominant force in the men's division.

A battle of Spear vs Spear this summer could be a fitting choice for Goldberg's retirement match in the Stamford-based promotion. Also, for many fans, a bout between Breakker and Da Man is a dream showdown that helps Triple H generate significant buzz around this clash, should it come to fruition.

#1. Uncle Howdy might retire the WWE legend in his last match

Uncle Howdy is one of the stars that the Stamford-based company has failed to utilize since his rejuvenation. However, a feud against Goldberg could be a great way to give the masked man the spotlight that he deserves. According to reports, The Game is planning for a major Wyatt Sicks angle involving Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41.

This hints towards WWE finally planning to push The Wyatt Sicks leader, and facing Goldberg in the latter's final match could be a great prospect. If Howdy manages to defeat the 58-year-old star in his retirement bout, this could be a great way to elevate the masked man's status in World Wrestling Entertainment.

