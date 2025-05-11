3 WWE stars who can step up against Gunther after Backlash 2025

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is back in the winner's circle after dominating RAW commentator and NFL legend Pat McAfee in a singles bout. McAfee stood up against The Ring General after the latter tried attacking Michael Cole on RAW after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
However, despite his best efforts, Pat McAfee fell short against the former champion. The leader of Imperium put on a professional wrestling masterclass against the former football punter.
With The Ring General back in the win column, it will be interesting to find out what’s next for the former world champion.
In this listicle, we look at three superstars who could stand up against Gunther after Backlash 2025:
#3. Gunther vs. Jey Uso 3
2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso shocked the world when he dominated Gunther during their match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, choking out The Ring General with his signature Sleeper Choke and forcing him to tap out, making it look easy.
The Yeet Master and The Ring General are tied 1-1 in title bouts. In January, Gunther secured a win over Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Meanwhile, Jey Uso emerged victorious at The Showcase of the Immortals last month.
Jey Uso could finally stand up against arch-rival Gunther and challenge him to settle the score in a third and final encounter.
Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion could book a trilogy between the Austrian star and Uso at Money in the Bank 2025.
#2. Goldberg could finally return
Last year, former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg announced that he would compete in his final bout in 2025. At Bad Blood 2024, the Triple H-led creative team planted the seeds for a potential matchup between Da Man and the Imperium Leader after their confrontation, which was calmed by security and WWE officials.
Before leaving, Goldberg pointed at the camera and warned The Ring General that he was next. The Hall of Famer could return to World Wrestling Entertainment and finally start a rivalry with the Austrian star, leading to his retirement bout.
#1. Seth Rollins
Since WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have taken WWE by storm by targeting some of the company's prominent prospects. Later, Bron Breakker also joined their cause.
Superstars like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn fell as their victims. Perhaps, to further assert their domination, Rollins and Breakker could stand up against The Ring General and challenge him, turning the latter into a babyface.