  • 3 WWE stars who could be hiding behind the mysterious mask on RAW

By Ankit Singh
Modified Mar 11, 2025 03:54 GMT
Rey Mysterio and the mystery attacker [Image Credits: WWE's official X account]

WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee got attacked by a mysterious luchador on this week’s episode of RAW. The interference resulted in The New Day picking up an unexpected victory in the Tornado Tag Team match at Madison Square Garden.

Here are three possible stars who could be the mystery Lucha Libre wrestler who attacked the Latino World Order.

#3 Rey Fenix could have finally made his way to WWE

The lucha libre star who attacked Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee wore a dark blue sweatshirt and black pants. He also sported a mask with an American flag on it. Surprisingly, he also pulled off a delayed German Suplex while attacking the LWO members.

This instantly raised suspicion about Chad Gable, who Cathy Kelley accused of the attack in a backstage interview. She pointed out that the American-made leader was wearing the exact same outfit sans the mask. The former Olympian kept saying he was innocent, and shortly after, MSG security was seen apprehending the real culprit.

This means Gable, who recently learned the secrets of lucha libre wrestling from a secret master, wasn’t behind the attack. Interestingly, however, the mystery attacker could be recently released AEW star Rey Fenix.

The 34-year-old has been expected to join his brother Penta El Zero Miedo and wrestle for the WWE for quite some time now. Thus, this could finally be the former AEW World Tag Team Champion’s entry into the promotion.

#2 Another former AEW wrestler could be the masked attacker

Fuego Del Sol was one of the mainstay wrestlers of AEW till he exited in June 2023. Since then, he has made some appearances in Ring of Honor and a surprise AEW appearance in August 2024. The luchador recently claimed that his next match could be his final AEW/ROH appearance.

Since he isn’t under any active contract, he could’ve landed a deal with the WWE. Thus, Fuego Del Sol could also be behind the unexpected ambush.

#1 A former United States Champion could be behind the American flag mask

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto wrestled for the company from 2013-21. The former United States Champion is entertaining his fans in the indie circuit and using the ring name Samuray Del Sol. Now, the former Lucha House Party and Lucha Dragons member could return to WWE and kick things off by attacking the LWO.

If this is Kalisto, the former US Champion could be working with Chad Gable to explain why he donned the mask with the American flag. However, fans will have to wait for RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to reveal the real culprit hiding behind the mask. It would be interesting to see how Rey Mysterio responds to this attack next week.

Edited by Angana Roy
