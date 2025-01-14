WWE is now two weeks deep into the Netflix era. This week's episode of RAW continued to display the new level of entertainment the company is expecting. Fans and wrestlers alike can feel the shift in the pro wrestling atmosphere as Triple H is navigating WWE into historical heights.

This week's RAW featured some exciting revelations in the current storylines. There were also a few surprises as well. One of the biggest moments of the night was the in-ring debut of Penta. The WWE Universe exploded when the Mexican superstar faced off against Chad Gable in an instant classic. Now, we turn our attention toward his future with the company and what's next for the luchador.

This is our list of four mistakes AEW made that Triple H must avoid with Penta.

#4 - WWE needs to align Penta with a good mouthpiece

As we now know, one of the highlights of this week's RAW was the in-ring debut of Penta. His match against Chad Gable was an epic way for the luchador to kick off his WWE journey. Following his match, he delivered an emotional speech, expressing his gratitude towards the fans and the company.

Penta is undoubtedly one of the most skilled in-ring superstars on any roster. The potential for what he can bring to the company is limitless. With that said, Penta could benefit from having a good manager or valet in his corner. The ideal candidate to align with him would be someone with superior talking skills. Someone who can deliver quality promos would only help Penta achieve his full potential.

#3 - AEW failed to take Penta's character seriously

There is no denying that The Lucha Brothers are one of the best tag teams in recent memory. Rey Fenix and Penta have unparalleled chemistry, which allowed them to become one of the most dominant tag teams in the sport. With that said, AEW reached a point where they were over-saturated with tag teams.

One of AEW's strengths has always been the amount of top-tier talent they have on their roster. However, that comes at a price, as some of their most promising stars tend to get lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, Penta was one of those people. It appears WWE plans to focus on Penta's potential as a singles performer. Hopefully, Triple H and crew will let him fulfill his destiny as a main event-caliber superstar.

#2 - Penta was not able to showcase his creative skills with AEW

There are a lot of fans who might not be too familiar with Penta's early days in pro wrestling. When he first started his wrestling journey in Mexico, he was known for his incredible creativity. One of his first gimmicks was a persona known as "Dark Dragon," a moniker he performed under in AAA Wrestling. During that era, he was involved in incredible storylines with legends such as La Parka, as well as current WWE Superstar Santos Escobar.

Lucha Underground was a unique wrestling company that was centered around Aztec-style storytelling combined with a hybrid style of modern wrestling. Penta, known then as Pentagon, was one of the pillars of Lucha Underground. His contributions helped the company thrive for several years. Triple H could benefit from the style of in-ring storytelling that Penta displayed while with Lucha Underground.

#1 - WWE should give Penta a true singles push

Prior to signing with AEW, Penta was an established luchador with success in major promotions such as MLW, Lucha Underground, and IMPACT Wrestling, just to name a few. He was revered as one of the best Mexican stars in the world.

Penta signed with AEW in 2019 and debuted with Rey Fenix at Double or Nothing. The Lucha Brothers became one of AEW's top tag teams, but the downside was that Penta could not showcase his talent as a quality singles competitor. WWE could have a solid title contender if Penta is booked against top singles superstars.

