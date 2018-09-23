3 WWE stars John Cena must feud with before he retires

John Cena

John Cena has solidified himself as one of the all-time greats and a definite future,first-ballot Hall of Famer. He was the face of the WWE in the Ruthless Aggression Era and is still one of the most popular,well-recognized and revered athletes in the world.

In recent years, Cena has transitioned into a part-time role and has pursued a successful career in Hollywood, reminiscent of the Rock's arrival in Hollywood. Although his wrestling career is slowly drawing to a close, he still has enough gas left in the tank to continue another three to four years.

Given that Cena is such a huge star, it is an honor to work with him and defeating him is possibly the biggest feat a youngster can achieve. Many stars like Roman Reigns and AJ Styles have benefited immensely from a feud with 'The Face that Runs the Place.'

With that said, Cena must feud with these three young stars before he retires.

3. Drew McIntyre

Drew Mcintyre is one talented wrestler.

Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's biggest future prospects. Vince McMahon, Triple H and other WWE higher-ups are extremely high on the Scottish native and he is currently being groomed for a brighter future in the big leagues of the WWE. McIntyre has quickly risen up the ranks in WWE Raw's hierarchy alongside Dolph Ziggler, his tag-team partner and comrade.

Needless to say, no star can proclaim superiority in WWE if he doesn't own a victory over WWE's standard-bearer, the one and the only, John Cena. If the recent reports prove to be true and if Drew is set for greater things in the future, a feud with Cena is inevitable down the line.

A win over Cena would skyrocket McIntyre's career into the upper echelons of WWE and he would instantly become a top star destined for greatness.

