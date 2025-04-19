3 WWE stars who may turn babyface at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 will bring many top rivalries to the center stage this weekend. It will allow some of the biggest names in the industry to take their troubles to the ring.

The freshly heel-turned John Cena will face WWE’s biggest babyface, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will compete in one of the biggest Triple Threat Matches of all time.

Many heels will have their sights set on winning big at the show. Some might even have a change of heart and turn babyface before WrestleMania 41 comes to an end.

With that in mind, check out the three WWE stars who may turn babyface at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Gunther's villainous run may be nearing its end

WWE has some top heels competing on the main roster. Gunther is one of the biggest names who has been functioning as a villainous character for most of his career.

The Ring General will walk into WrestleMania 41 as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. He will likely open the show to take on Jey Uso for the title.

Jey is one of the favorites to win at The Show of Shows. He has the fans behind him, and it would make sense to hand him his first world title victory. That would mean Gunther would lose on The Grandest Stage of Them All after carrying the World Heavyweight Title well for several months.

WWE fans could see Gunther turn babyface following his loss and congratulate Jey Uso on his win. He could raise the victor’s arm before walking to the back. The move would allow him to move into a different role after two iconic championship reigns.

#2. Finn Balor needs a change of character in WWE

Finn Balor has been playing a heel character for nearly three years. He has a tag team championship reign to his name, but he has failed to make it big as a singles star.

His run with Judgment Day might be coming to an end after recent disagreements with the group. He will be joined by Dominik Mysterio in the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match, also featuring Penta and Bron Breakker.

Balor could turn babyface after the contest, whether he wins the title or not. Dominik could backstab him to gain more heat from WWE fans while helping The Prince turn babyface.

A babyface run could do Finn Balor a lot of good after all that he’s done on the RAW brand. It could give him the freedom to face some different stars and possibly get in the top title picture.

#1. Dominik Mysterio may be done being the bad guy at WWE WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio has been one of WWE’s top heels for some time. He has done tremendously well to get the fans to cheer against him.

He will be part of the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41. It would be great to see him win the contest and bag his first main roster title after working so hard as part of Judgment Day.

Finn Balor could attack Dominik after his win and kick him out of Judgment Day, effectively turning him babyface. WWE fans have seen what Dominik is capable of as a heel. It would be great to see what he can do when the roles are reversed.

